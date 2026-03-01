Everett-born Seahawks player to speak at State of the City

Seattle Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas speaks with the Herald at the San Jose Convention Center on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Aaron Coe / The Herald)

EVERETT — Abe Lucas, a football player who grew up in Everett and won a Super Bowl ring earlier this month with the Seattle Seahawks, will speak at Everett’s State of the City event on Thursday, the Greater Everett Chamber of Commerce announced Friday.

Lucas, an offensive tackle, was born in Everett and attended Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett. He joined the Seahawks in 2022.

The State of the City address, the Everett mayor’s annual keynote speech, will be hosted by the chamber of commerce at 4 p.m. March 5 at the Historic Everett Theater at 2911 Colby Ave. in Everett. Tickets are $35 for chamber members and $55 for non-members.

A recording of the address and a written copy of the speech will be available on the city website the following day. Everett will host a free State of the City event at 10 a.m. March 7 in the Olympic View Banquet Room at Walter E. Hall Park, located at 1226 W Casino Road in Everett.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.