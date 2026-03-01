Everett hosts first districtwide neighborhood meeting

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin speaks at the District 2 neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, February 24 in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

EVERETT — About 60 people gathered in the Cascade Boys and Girls Club to take part in the city of Everett’s first district-wide neighborhood meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting saw officials share updates about goings on in the city and answer questions in a town hall format.

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin, District 2 City Council member Paula Rhyne and Chief of Police Robert Goetz attended the meeting. They shared information regarding a number of topics: the city’s response to immigration enforcement, housing policy, youth safety, traffic safety, economic development, closing the city’s budget gap, and the city’s drones as first responder’s program.

Rhyne said potential options to close the expected $14 million general fund deficit in 2027 could include regionalizing library and fire services, as well as a targeted property tax levy lid lift toward a specific city department, like parks or public safety. She also said the city is starting work toward a possible annexation of areas near south Everett, though that process will occur in the background as the work to annex additional land into the city would likely take years.

If the city gets additional funding to close the gap, it hopes to sustain and increase the levels of service at the city, like extending library hours, Franklin said.

Tuesday’s event was the first under a new format for neighborhood meetings the city is piloting. Previously, Everett’s mayor, city council members and police chief would regularly attend meetings for the 19 neighborhood associations across the city. Under the new format, they will instead attend new meetings annually that bring together all the neighborhood groups in one of the city’s five council districts.

The city said that the change would support existing neighborhood groups and ensure staff are reaching residents more equitably across Everett.

Individual neighborhood groups will still hold their meetings on a regular basis and city staff will attend those meetings when invited.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.