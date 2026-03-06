King’s girls fall in Class 1A state basketball title game

King’s Kaleo Anderson drives to the hoop while Lakeside’s Bella Tobeck defends during the 2A state opening round game on Friday, Feb. 27 in Bothell. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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King’s Kaleo Anderson drives to the hoop while Lakeside’s Bella Tobeck defends during the 2A state opening round game on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 in Bothell, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Here are the results and upcoming schedule for local teams in all classifications of the state basketball tournaments.

Saturday

Class 1A

No. 2 Zillah 63, No. 1 King’s 51

YAKIMA — Zillah outscored King’s 33-20 in the second half, including 20-11 in the fourth quarter, to come away with the Class 1A state title.

Kaleo Anderson led the Knights (23-5) with 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Kaitlin Cramer added 11 points for King’s.

June Fiander led Zillah with 25 points. The Leopards took advantage of its 19 free throw attempts, making 16, while King’s converted five of seven.

Class 3A

No. 4 Roosevelt 56, No. 2 Snohomish 29

TACOMA — The Roughriders won the matchup of teams that lost in Friday night’s semifinals, holding Snohomish to 33% shooting. Sienna Capelli (11 points, seven rebounds) and Lola Rotondo (10 points, 11 rebounds) led the Panthers (20-8), who placed fifth in the state tournament.

Ellery Burke-Brown, a UC-Irvine commit, scored 24 as Roosevelt finished third.

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Friday

Class 1A

No. 1 King’s 42, No. 5 Royal 27

YAKIMA — King’s won a defensive battle to earn a spot in the state championship game. Kaleo Anderson led the way once again with game highs of 15 points, 13 rebounds and three steals in a Knights vs. Knights game.

King’s held the Knights from the east to 11-for-50 shooting (22%), including four of 21 on 3-point shots. Royal scored one point in the first quarter, and two in the third.

King’s shot 31% while making seven of 16 of its 3s. King’s will face No. 2 Zillah 9 p.m. Saturday for the state title.

Class 4A

No. 5 Gonzaga Prep 50, No. 10 Lake Stevens 42

TACOMA — Kendel Kuehl’s 12 points led the Vikings, who finished their season with a 22-5 record. Noelani Tupua added 11 points for Lake Stevens.

Class 3A

No. 6 Eastside Catholic 47, No. 2 Snohomish 43

TACOMA — The Panthers fell just short of reaching the state championship game.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

No. 12 White River 47, No. 9 Stanwood 28

STANWOOD — Despite Ellalee Wortham’s 14 points and eight rebounds, the Spartans (21-7), who trailed 42-13 after three quarters, were eliminated.

Class 2A

No. 5 Selah 50, No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 48

YAKIMA — The Wildcats’ comeback attempt fell just short in a season-ending loss. Brooke Blachly led Archbishop Murphy (19-9) with 30 points, highlighted by six 3-point baskets.

— — — — — —

Thursday

Class 4A

No. 1 Davis 76, No. 10 Lake Stevens 56

Class 3A

No. 2 Snohomish 41, No. 9 Stanwood 36 (OT)

Class 2A

No. 3 Prosser 78, No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 41

Class 1A

No. 1 King’s 54, No. 7 Seton Catholic 36

— — — — — —

Wednesday

Class 4A

No. 10 Lake Stevens 55, No. 7 Bothell 48

Class 3A

No. 7 Evergreen 53, No. 15 Meadowdale 37

No. 9 Stanwood 62, No. 8 Edmonds-Woodway 47

Class 2A

No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 53, No. 12 Port Angeles 29