King’s girls fall in Class 1A state basketball title game
Published 9:25 pm Friday, March 6, 2026
Here are the results and upcoming schedule for local teams in all classifications of the state basketball tournaments.
Saturday
Class 1A
No. 2 Zillah 63, No. 1 King’s 51
YAKIMA — Zillah outscored King’s 33-20 in the second half, including 20-11 in the fourth quarter, to come away with the Class 1A state title.
Kaleo Anderson led the Knights (23-5) with 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Kaitlin Cramer added 11 points for King’s.
June Fiander led Zillah with 25 points. The Leopards took advantage of its 19 free throw attempts, making 16, while King’s converted five of seven.
Class 3A
No. 4 Roosevelt 56, No. 2 Snohomish 29
TACOMA — The Roughriders won the matchup of teams that lost in Friday night’s semifinals, holding Snohomish to 33% shooting. Sienna Capelli (11 points, seven rebounds) and Lola Rotondo (10 points, 11 rebounds) led the Panthers (20-8), who placed fifth in the state tournament.
Ellery Burke-Brown, a UC-Irvine commit, scored 24 as Roosevelt finished third.
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Friday
Class 1A
No. 1 King’s 42, No. 5 Royal 27
YAKIMA — King’s won a defensive battle to earn a spot in the state championship game. Kaleo Anderson led the way once again with game highs of 15 points, 13 rebounds and three steals in a Knights vs. Knights game.
King’s held the Knights from the east to 11-for-50 shooting (22%), including four of 21 on 3-point shots. Royal scored one point in the first quarter, and two in the third.
King’s shot 31% while making seven of 16 of its 3s. King’s will face No. 2 Zillah 9 p.m. Saturday for the state title.
Class 4A
No. 5 Gonzaga Prep 50, No. 10 Lake Stevens 42
TACOMA — Kendel Kuehl’s 12 points led the Vikings, who finished their season with a 22-5 record. Noelani Tupua added 11 points for Lake Stevens.
Class 3A
No. 6 Eastside Catholic 47, No. 2 Snohomish 43
TACOMA — The Panthers fell just short of reaching the state championship game.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
No. 12 White River 47, No. 9 Stanwood 28
STANWOOD — Despite Ellalee Wortham’s 14 points and eight rebounds, the Spartans (21-7), who trailed 42-13 after three quarters, were eliminated.
Class 2A
No. 5 Selah 50, No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 48
YAKIMA — The Wildcats’ comeback attempt fell just short in a season-ending loss. Brooke Blachly led Archbishop Murphy (19-9) with 30 points, highlighted by six 3-point baskets.
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Thursday
Class 4A
No. 1 Davis 76, No. 10 Lake Stevens 56
Class 3A
No. 2 Snohomish 41, No. 9 Stanwood 36 (OT)
Class 2A
No. 3 Prosser 78, No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 41
Class 1A
No. 1 King’s 54, No. 7 Seton Catholic 36
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Wednesday
Class 4A
No. 10 Lake Stevens 55, No. 7 Bothell 48
Class 3A
No. 7 Evergreen 53, No. 15 Meadowdale 37
No. 9 Stanwood 62, No. 8 Edmonds-Woodway 47
Class 2A
No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 53, No. 12 Port Angeles 29