Mukilteo Schools Foundation names new executive director

EVERETT — The Mukilteo Schools Foundation named a former Mukilteo School District communications director as its new executive director, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

Diane Bradford, who previously worked at the district and has 25 years of experience in public education, according to a press release, will lead the Mukilteo Schools Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money to provide grants to the Mukilteo School District, as well as scholarships to students who graduate from its schools.

As executive director, she will lead the foundation’s fundraising, community engagement and program initiatives, the press release from the nonprofit said.

“I am honored to continue the Foundation’s important work on behalf of Mukilteo School District students,” Bradford wrote in the release. “I’m excited to bring my background in communication, collaboration, and community partnerships to help expand opportunities for students in our school district.”

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.