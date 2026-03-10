UPDATED: Detectives arrest 15-year-old in connection with Meadowdale Park shooting

EVERETT — Detectives with the Lynnwood Police Department arrested a 15-year-old male Monday in connection with a recent shooting at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park, the department said in a press release Tuesday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of a shooting at the park near Meadowdale High School. When they arrived at the scene, officers located evidence indicating a shooting had occurred, but the victim was not initially at the scene.

The department’s investigation found that the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between two groups of students, according to the release. The students had arranged to meet at Meadowdale Park after school for a fight, the release said. The suspect arrived in a vehicle, exited and allegedly fired multiple rounds, which struck another 15-year-old twice. The suspect and victim are both students at Meadowdale High School, the release said.

The victim fled on foot. Officers later located the victim a few blocks away. The individual has been released from the hospital and is recovering, Tuesday’s release said.

The suspect was booked into Denney Juvenile Justice Center on three charges: attempted murder in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree and drive-by shooting, the release said. Investigators have not recovered the firearm used in the shooting, the release said.

The Lynnwood Police Department has been working with the Edmonds School District to ensure the safety of students since the incident occurred near local schools. The investigation is still active, the release said, and detectives will continue coordinating with the school district and the prosecutor’s office.

On Sunday, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested another 15-year-old in connection with a shooting in unincorporated Lynnwood.

Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst acknowledged the shootings at a Lynnwood City Council meeting Monday. He said he values the city’s partnerships with the school district and the Association for Collective Community Engagement on Safety and Security, a nonprofit that provides resources and mentorship to youth in south Snohomish County. The city recently opened applications for its first-ever Youth Council, with meetings expected to begin in June.

“We will build on these relationships while continuing to address some of the root causes of instability for the young people in our region,” Hurst said. “This is a priority for my administration, and I’m sure of the City Council as well.”

