Deputies arrest 15-year-old after Lynnwood area shooting Sunday

EVERETT — Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting of a 17-year-old Sunday night in unincorporated Lynnwood — the second shooting incident reportedly involving teens in a little over 48 hours.

Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 15900 block of Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County, according to a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office press release. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The victim identified the suspect, and deputies apprehended him near the scene, the release said.

First responders transported the victim to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies recovered a stolen pistol, believed to be used in the shooting, with an extended 30-round magazine at the scene, the release said.

Law enforcement booked the 15-year-old suspect into Denny Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The victim and suspect know each other, the release said.

Sunday’s incident comes as police continue to search for suspects in the shooting of a Meadowdale High School student at a Lynnwood park Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of a shooting at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park located at 5700 168th St. Southwest, according to a Lynnwood Police Department press release. Upon arrival, officers located evidence indicating a shooting had occurred, but the victim was not initially at the scene.

The victim fled on foot, the release said. Officers later located the victim a few blocks away at a neighbor’s house.

Aid units responded and treated the victim at the scene before transporting them to Harborview Medical Center, the release said.

KIRO 7 reported the victim is 15 years old.

Detectives are investigating this incident and worked into the evening in search of the suspect, the release said. Investigators are following multiple leads.

Due to the incident occurring near local schools, the Lynnwood Police Department worked with the Edmonds School District to ensure the safety of students, staff and the surrounding community, the release said. Additional patrols in the area may be present in the coming days.

The incident appeared to be isolated, and there is no immediate danger to the public, the release said.

On Sunday afternoon, Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst encouraged individuals to contact the Lynnwood Police Department if they have information, he said in a statement.

“My thoughts are with the victim, a Meadowdale High School student, and I wish him a swift and complete recovery,” Hurst said in the statement. “Violence is never acceptable, yet it continues to impact the youth of our City. We must work together as a community to address the root causes of this type of brutality in Lynnwood.”

Individuals who witnessed the incident or have information are asked to contact Lynnwood Police Detectives at crimetips@lynnwoodwa.gov.

