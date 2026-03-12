Arlington to plant trees for early Arbor Day celebration

EVERETT — Arlington is celebrating Arbor Day early with a tree planting event on Saturday at Stormwater Wetland Park.

The day of volunteer service, designed to help expand the city’s urban forest, begins at 10 a.m.

Volunteers should park at Haller Park, 1100 West Ave., and walk west following the signs.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and arrive early. The city will provide the trees and planting guidance.

Arbor Day falls on April 24.

