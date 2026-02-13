Lynnwood opens applications for first-ever Youth Council

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — Lynnwood has opened applications for its first-ever Youth Council, which is launching later this year.

The Youth Council, established in August as an official city commission, will advise the City Council on youth issues and lead community projects.

Teens ages 14 to 18 who are attending Edmonds School District — or live within Edmonds School District boundaries — are eligible to apply. Applications are available on the city website. The city will begin reviewing applications March 16, and the final deadline is April 30.

The council will consist of 15 members, with no more than four living outside of Lynnwood. Members will serve a two-year term, with the opportunity for reappointment.

The city expects to begin meetings in June. There will be no more than two meetings a month from 6-8 p.m. at the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.