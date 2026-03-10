Providence Everett welcomes new chief administrative officer

EVERETT — Providence Regional Medical Center Everett has welcomed a new chief administrative officer, Providence Swedish announced in a press release Tuesday.

Dave Lawson will oversee day-to-day clinical operations at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett’s Colby and Pacific campuses. He started in the position on Monday.

Lawson most recently served as vice president of operations for Virginia Mason Medical Center and Clinics, where he was responsible for hospital operations, perioperative spaces, ancillary services and specialty clinics.

He also served in chief operating officer roles at Mercy Hospital South and Clinics in St. Louis and Temecula Valley Hospital in Temecula, California. He spent over 10 years in progressive leadership roles at Summerland Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas and Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston.

Lawson holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor of science from Brigham Young University – Idaho. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.