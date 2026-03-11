Wind advisory issued for Snohomish County

Snohomish County PUD crews work to repair power lines on Wednesday, Dec. 17 along Marine Drive in Stanwood, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

EVERETT — Watch for windy weather Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Seattle issued a wind advisory for much of northwest Washington, including the foothills and valleys of Snohomish County.

The advisory states that winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour will blow into the area, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected. Those gusts could blow around unsecured objects or knock off tree limbs. A few power outages may result, the advisory said.

The windy weather, coming from a strong cold front, will be typical for the season, said Kayla Mazurkiewicz, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“We’re not seeing anything severe, but we issue these advisories just as a heads up when gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree winds could be blown down,” she said Wednesday. “It depends on the specifics of the area.”

The strongest winds will blow in between around 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Mazurkiewicz said.

The Snohomish County Public Utilities District is staging repair crews throughout the county in the event of any downed or damaged power lines, spokesperson Aaron Swaney said in an interview Wednesday. If the predicted wind gusts come to fruition, Swaney said some power outages could be possible.

“Be prepared for a power outage,” Swaney said. “If we get really high gusts and lots of power outages, people are going to have to be patient as we assess damages and get fixes to the grid.”

The Snohomish County PUD has an outage map available online: outagemap.snopud.com.

The wind advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.