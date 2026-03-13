Rep. Larsen tours new Everett opioid treatment clinic

Traci Brusse, left, and Rep. Rick Larsen in the Community Medical Services clinic on Thursday in Everett. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

From left, Rep. Rick Larsen, Traci Brusse and Andrea Mankee in the Community Medical Services clinic on Thursday in Everett. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

EVERETT — U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen toured a newly opened opioid treatment facility on Thursday that is expected to serve hundreds of people in Everett.

The facility, operated by Community Medical Services, offers treatment for people going through opioid addiction, including through medications, group counseling and case management. The for-profit company has about 80 locations across the country.

The new facility at 5130 Evergreen Way in Everett opened Monday.

Andrea Mankee, Community Medical Services’ regional director for the Pacific Northwest area, said she’s been excited about the support the organization has received since opening the clinic.

“This has just been such a breath of fresh air,” Mankee said. “Everyone’s just excited to help.”

The goal of the clinic is harm reduction, Mankee said, using medications including methadone to treat opioid withdrawals. She said the clinic could serve about 300 to 500 people, and if demand ends up being high enough, the company could open another facility in the city.

Other tools the clinic will use to help treat patients include individual and group counseling services, as well as peer support groups. It also has the equipment to test patients for certain diseases, and the ability to refer patients to other facilities for other treatment, if needed.

Larsen, who has introduced legislation intended to combat the opioid epidemic, said Thursday that his office has been doing a lot of work to find funding for treatment and recovery to support clinics like the one opened in Everett this week.

“The community here is just wonderful and wanting to help each other out,” said Traci Brusse, the Community Medical Services clinic manager.

Mankee said the company decided on Everett based on the needs of the community.

“We decided that it made more sense for us to go into these smaller communities where there wasn’t a ton of resources and be able to help those individuals,” she said. “… It felt like this is really where we needed to be.”

The clinic is open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturdays.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.