Community Transit announces regular service changes

Two Swift Orange Line buses wait at the Edmonds College Transit Center on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Community Transit will make changes to its bus schedules on March 28 that will bring increased service to some of its most popular routes, the Snohomish County transit agency announced last week.

Routes 201 and 202, routes that travel between Lynnwood City Center and the Smokey Point Transit Center in Arlington, will see earlier service on Saturday and Sunday mornings. The first northbound Route 202 trip will depart from Lynnwood at 5:44 a.m. Saturdays and 6:14 a.m. Sundays, about an hour earlier than current service. The changes are being made to better serve riders traveling to the Amazon Fulfillment Center, Community Transit wrote.

The Swift Blue Line, a bus rapid transit route connecting Everett to Shoreline, will see earlier and later trips on Sundays, with new southbound trips being added at 5:40 a.m. and 10:20 p.m. to accommodate weekend travel. The Swift Green Line will see slightly later service on Sundays, with the last buses departing around 9:25 p.m., while buses will arrive less frequently between 1 and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Community Transit’s three Swift bus rapid transit routes account for about 45% of the agency’s boardings, data the transit agency released earlier this month showed.

Some routes, including Routes 101, 102, 109, 117 and 209 will see minor changes to improve connections to other buses, Sounder commuter train service or state ferry service.

Route 904, connecting Marysville to Lynnwood City Center, will see one trip removed from its schedule, with the last southbound trip departing Marysville at 8:44 a.m. instead of 9:17 a.m on weekdays. Community Transit removed the trip due to low ridership, it wrote.

Routes 510 and 515, which provide direct service from Lynnwood City Center to downtown Seattle, will arrive every 15 minutes instead of 10 minutes in the mornings and afternoons on weekdays due to increased traffic from Revive I-5 construction, the transit agency wrote. Commuters can take Link light rail to avoid the traffic entirely.

The route changes go into effect March 28, the same day Sound Transit plans to fully open its light rail connection across Lake Washington. That will also bring increased light rail service for travelers going between Lynnwood and downtown Seattle.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.