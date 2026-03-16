Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for March 8-14

The Athlete of the Week nominees for March 8-14. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Davien Parks | Tulalip Heritage boys basketball

Parks averaged 22.3 points, eight rebounds and three steals as the Hawks finished second in the Class 1B state tournament. Parks won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for March 1-7 by claiming 713 (54.51%) of the 1,308 votes.

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This week’s nominees

Austin Halvorson | Jackson baseball

The junior pitcher went five innings for Jackson on March 13, striking out 10 and allowing three hits in a 7-0 shutout win over Oak Harbor.

Danny Morgan | Shorewood baseball

Morgan’s grand slam home run propelled the Stormays to their first win of the season on March 12.

Evie Snow | Mountlake Terrace softball

The senior second baseman went 2-for-2 with a homer, drove in five runs and scored three times in a five-inning win over Ingraham on March 11.

Lyla Ann Taing | Shorecrest softball

A day after scoring the walkoff run in a win over Newport, Taing went 3-for-4 and stole a base on a seven-RBI day during a March 12 win over Holy Names.

Deyton Wheat | Snohomish baseball

The junior outfielder hit a three-run home run and an RBI single in addition to a walk during a 6-5 win over Kamiak on March 11.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.