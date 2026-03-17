Snohomish County celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with food, music

Snohomish County Firefighters Pipes and Drums march into Shawn O’Donnell’s during the pub’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Snohomish County celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with music and dancing on Tuesday at Irish pubs around the region.

In Shawn O’Donnell’s, an Irish restaurant and bar located just south of Everett city limits, the party started early, with the doors of the restaruant opening at 7 a.m. for breakfast. Throughout the day, the pub hosted musical performances, dancers and face painting for celebrating visitors.

“There’s not an hour that goes by without something going on,” said Shawn O’Donnell, the owner and namesake of the Snohomish County restaurant that has since expanded to six locations. This year marked the 20th St. Patrick’s celebration for the bar, O’Donnell said.

The pub welcomed a performance from the Snohomish County Firefighers Pipes and Drum band, a group of full-time and retired firefighters and law enforcement officers that perform across the county.

St. Patrick’s Day began as a religious feast to celebrate Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland in Christianity, but has grown to be an international celebration of Irish culture, the BBC wrote.

“It’s just a fun day to focus on Irish culture and Irish heritage,” O’Donnell said.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.