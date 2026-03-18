Marysville students compete in conservation challenge

Students participate in the regional KidWind engineering challenge on Saturday, March 15, 2026, at Heritage High School in Marysville, Washington.

Students participate in the regional KidWind engineering challenge on Saturday, March 15, 2026, at Heritage High School in Marysville, Washington. (Provided photo)

EVERETT — Students from across the Marysville School District participated in an engineering challenge Saturday, focused on renewable energy, for the chance to compete in the world competition in May.

The Marysville School District has seven schools with conservation clubs, a press release said. Kellogg-Marsh Elementary, Marshall Elementary, Allen Creek Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Cascade Elementary, 10th Street Middle School and Heritage High School each hosted qualifiers and sent their top teams to compete on Saturday at Heritage High School in the regional KidWind Challenge.

Teams showed off their knowledge in judges’ interviews and a knowledge bowl. To show off their practical ability, teams brought in wind turbines they had built and small, single-purpose computers, which were tested via a solar panel connection. Also, displays showcased the teams’ engineering and design process.

Washington State University Everett engineering students built a 4-foot wind tunnel to test the turbines.

Teams from Allen Creek Elementary, 10th Street Middle School and Heritage High School won the chance to represent the region at the World’s KidWind and Solar Challenge, May 17-20 in Madison, Wisconsin.

For the last six years, volunteer Marysville School District teachers have facilitated renewable energy learning through an after-school program called the Heart of Conservation. Clubs are hands-on and teams are student-led.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay