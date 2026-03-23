Disaster loan center opens in Sultan

Bob Hammond, an employee at Red Pepper Pizzeria & Pasta, locks up after checking on the extent of flood damage inside on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in Sultan, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — A new recovery loan center opened in Sultan on March 16 where business owners, renters and homeowners can find low-interest relief application assistance for property damaged in the December flood.

The U.S. Small Business Administration recovery center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Fridays at Sultan City Hall, 319 Main St., in the council chambers, a release said. Customer service representatives can also help nonprofits, small agricultural cooperatives and aquiculture businesses until the center permanently closes on April 3.

The Sultan location joins many other Small Business Administration loan centers that opened in February in cities across the state, including Snohomish.

Soon, several one-day “pop-up” centers will also help those impacted by the flood, the release said.

The pop-up centers will “open and close faster than we can get the message out sometimes,” spokesperson Mary Bradfield said in an email. “This includes a new Mobile Recovery Vehicle (MRV) that we are starting to utilize across the declared area. The MRV allows us to go to the survivors where they are, in many instances.”

Those who wish to see all up-to-date locations should visit the Small Business Administration disaster relief portal at bit.ly/4sYzHuR and select “Locations to Receive Assistance.”

Homeowners may be eligible for loans up to $500,000 to repair or replace damaged real estate. Renters and homeowners can apply for loans up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property, including vehicles.

Businesses and nonprofits may be eligible for loans up to $2 million to cover both physical and economic losses. Interest rates are as low as 2.88% for homeowners and renters, 4% for businesses and 3.63% for nonprofits.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay