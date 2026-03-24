The Herald’s 2025-26 All-Area girls basketball team
Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Editor’s note: The Player of the Year and All-Area team were chosen by the Herald sports staff based on coaches’ recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sienna Capelli, sr., G/F, Snohomish
The Wesco North 3A/2A MVP led the Panthers to the District 1 3A Championship and the 3A State semifinals averaging 19.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals per game, ascending into the focal point of the offense while anchoring Snohomish’s Wesco-best team defense (36.1 points allowed per game; 23.0 in league play).
Read Capelli’s Player of the Year feature HERE.
ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM
(in alphabetical order by last name)
Kaleo Anderson, sr., G, King’s
The Virginia Tech commit put together another stellar campaign for the Knights, leading them to the 1A State Championship game for the second straight year. Anderson averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Brooke Blachly, sr., G, Archbishop Murphy
The Wesco South 3A/2A MVP posed the biggest shooting threat in the area, averaging 25.3 points and 5.3 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, who reached the District 1 2A finals for the third straight season. The Santa Clara commit also posted four rebounds, three assists and three steals per game.
Lily Riechelson, soph., G/F, Glacier Peak
One of the top sophomore players in the state, Riechelson ascended to a leading role for the Grizzlies. After averaging 19 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals per game, she was named Co-MVP for Wesco 4A.
Noelani Tupua, jr., G, Lake Stevens
The Wesco 4A First Team selection averaged a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds), shooting nearly 50% from the field for the Vikings, who advanced to the 4A State quarterfinals before falling to the eventual champion Davis. Tupua also averaged three steals per game.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Mia Brockmeyer, sr., G/F, Meadowdale
Zaniyah Jones, fr., G, Edmonds-Woodway
Caitlin Kramer, sr., G, King’s
Mya Mercille, G/F, Monroe
Keira Isabelle Tupua, sr., G, Lake Stevens
Anna Usitalo, jr., G, Shorecrest
Ellalee Wortham, sr., G/F, Stanwood