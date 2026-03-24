The Herald’s 2025-26 All-Area girls basketball team

Lake Stevens’ Noelani Tupua steals the ball an dribbles up the court for a layup against Tenison Woods on Dec. 2, 2025 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Snohomish’s Sienna Capelli shoots a layup while Eastside Catholic’s Raquel Dunnam defends during a 3A state semifinal game on Friday, March 6, 2026 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

King’s Kaleo Anderson takes the ball up the court during the 2A state opening round game against Lakeside on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 in Bothell, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Archbishop Murphy’s Brooke Blachly drives to the hoop during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Editor’s note: The Player of the Year and All-Area team were chosen by the Herald sports staff based on coaches’ recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sienna Capelli, sr., G/F, Snohomish

The Wesco North 3A/2A MVP led the Panthers to the District 1 3A Championship and the 3A State semifinals averaging 19.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals per game, ascending into the focal point of the offense while anchoring Snohomish’s Wesco-best team defense (36.1 points allowed per game; 23.0 in league play).

Read Capelli’s Player of the Year feature HERE.

ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Kaleo Anderson, sr., G, King’s

The Virginia Tech commit put together another stellar campaign for the Knights, leading them to the 1A State Championship game for the second straight year. Anderson averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Brooke Blachly, sr., G, Archbishop Murphy

The Wesco South 3A/2A MVP posed the biggest shooting threat in the area, averaging 25.3 points and 5.3 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, who reached the District 1 2A finals for the third straight season. The Santa Clara commit also posted four rebounds, three assists and three steals per game.

Lily Riechelson, soph., G/F, Glacier Peak

One of the top sophomore players in the state, Riechelson ascended to a leading role for the Grizzlies. After averaging 19 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals per game, she was named Co-MVP for Wesco 4A.

Noelani Tupua, jr., G, Lake Stevens

The Wesco 4A First Team selection averaged a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds), shooting nearly 50% from the field for the Vikings, who advanced to the 4A State quarterfinals before falling to the eventual champion Davis. Tupua also averaged three steals per game.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Mia Brockmeyer, sr., G/F, Meadowdale

Zaniyah Jones, fr., G, Edmonds-Woodway

Caitlin Kramer, sr., G, King’s

Mya Mercille, G/F, Monroe

Keira Isabelle Tupua, sr., G, Lake Stevens

Anna Usitalo, jr., G, Shorecrest

Ellalee Wortham, sr., G/F, Stanwood