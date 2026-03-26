Lynnwood mayor talks budget, housing, community in annual address

People that found Dave and Busters rewards under their chairs raise their hands during the State of the City event at the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center on Thursday, March 26, 2026 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Clark the Shark delivers a tray of rubber chickens to kick off a game of trivia during the State of the City event at the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center on Thursday, March 26, 2026 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood City Council President Nick Coehlo speaks during the State of the City event at the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center on Thursday, March 26, 2026 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Steve Hoard, left, and Sarah Cho, right, participate in a trivia game during the State of the City event at the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center on Thursday, March 26, 2026 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst speaks during his State of City address at the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center on Thursday, March 26, 2026 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

LYNNWOOD — Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst gave his first annual State of the City speech on Thursday at the new Lynnwood Neighborhood Center.

Hurst shared information about ongoing city projects and his priorities for the coming year, including raising household incomes, addressing youth violence and supporting residents affected by increased immigration enforcement.

Last summer, the Lynnwood City Council learned the city was facing a $25 million budget shortfall by the end of 2026. Since then, with a combination of department cuts, policy changes, and tax and fee increases, Hurst said the city has eliminated its budget gap. At a City Council meeting on Monday, Finance Director Michelle Meyer said departments have been working to identify an estimated $2 million in cuts to close the gap, but the city is “still working out the details” on specific reductions.

Now, the city is looking ahead to the 2027-28 budget, which it must pass by the end of the year. Hurst said the city will focus on community priorities in the budget process. In a citywide survey last year, priorities included safety, parks, transit and trust in government, Hurst said.

Hurst highlighted two large capital projects currently in the works. Construction for the Poplar Way Bridge, a six-lane bridge crossing I-5, is set to begin in two weeks, Hurst said.

“Reducing traffic congestion in our city is a challenge, and we are continually finding new ways to get people to where they want to be,” Hurst said.

The city is conducting outreach on plans to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant located in the Meadowdale neighborhood of Edmonds. City staff say the upgrades are necessary to comply with environmental regulations. In recent months, some Edmonds residents have raised concerns about the project, including a lack of communication from Lynnwood, potential damage to the environment and home devaluation. The project will be the most expensive capital project in city history, Hurst said.

One of Hurst’s priorities for the coming year is advancing policies to increase household incomes in Lynnwood, including project labor agreements, community workforce agreements and a wage theft ordinance, he said.

Hurst said raising incomes will help address the root causes of youth violence. Since 2020, there have been 11 shootings involving teenagers in the Lynnwood area, resulting in five deaths, Hurst said. Earlier this month, two shootings involving teenagers occurred in the area within one weekend. Hurst advocated for supporting organizations like the Association for Collective Community Engagement on Safety and Security, a nonprofit providing resources and mentorship to youth in south Snohomish County. The city is also gathering applications for its first Youth Council, which is set to launch this summer.

Another priority for Hurst is creating attainable opportunities for home ownership. He highlighted the creation of the city’s online permit portal in 2024, which has since reduced permit processing time by 30% to 40%, he said.

In the development and business services department, staff have been working with small businesses to hear their needs and provide resources. At the beginning of the year, Lynnwood became the first city in the state to provide free monthly office hours with the Small Business Administration for local businesses, Hurst said.

In December 2025, travel writer and local philanthropist Rick Steves bought the Lynnwood Hygiene Center, keeping the center open after the Jean Kim Foundation announced it would have to close because the property owner was looking to sell. The city has since been working with the Jean Kim Foundation to support the center while addressing community concerns about safety in the area. The city and the foundation are looking into an agreement that would address the community’s concerns, Hurst said.

“We want this center to be a success for everyone involved,” Hurst said. “Someday, I would like to close the hygiene center because no one will need those services, since we’ll have found housing for all.”

Over the past few months, Hurst has been working to establish a local group to provide financial assistance to families who are impacted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement detentions. Immigration arrests in Snohomish County significantly increased from 2024 to 2025, according to recent data from the University of Washington Center for Human Rights. The group, now officially called the ICE Recovery Network, has held meetings and is working on providing resources to the community regarding legal rights.

Lynnwood City Council President Nick Coelho spoke about the council’s priorities for the coming year. One of the council’s main focuses is placemaking, or improving the quality of public spaces in the city.

“Turning pavement into places where kids play, neighbors meet and people actually remember they live near one another is not fluff,” Coelho said. “That stuff matters. Our council is exploring all kinds of reforms and small investments in placemaking because we know they can reap huge rewards in human connectivity.”

Thursday’s address took place in the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, which opened to the public in January. Volunteers of America Western Washington’s early learning program is in full swing at the center, serving 80 children, said Jessica Moore, vice president of development for the organization. Soon, Old Friends Club, a program for adults with dementia, will begin operating at the center. Several nonprofits have new homes in the space.

“When the Boys & Girls Club kids arrive back from school, this place lights up with laughter and energy,” Moore said. “You can hear it throughout the whole building, and it’s a reminder that this isn’t just a service center. This is a place where community is being built every day.”

Community members also recognized former council member Jim Smith, who died earlier this year and served on the City Council for more than 20 years.

“He held his opinions, even when he was the only yea or the only nay voting on an issue,” former City Council member Ted Heikel said. “And Jim did it with a smile. The City Council chamber will miss hearing Jim’s voice, and all of us in Lynnwood will miss Jim Smith.”

Anthony Angel, general manager of Dave & Buster’s in Lynnwood and chair of the Chamber of Commerce board, shared the chamber’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup this summer. The chamber is offering free promotion for local businesses holding special events or discounts for the World Cup. At the end of the month, the chamber is launching an online map that will show all events happening in the city.

“I’m optimistic about Lynnwood’s future, and I hope you are too,” Hurst said. “The city has been through a lot since its incorporation in 1959. Like we always have, we will continue to move forward, serve you and serve our community, all to the best of our abilities.”

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.