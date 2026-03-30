Everett Transit long-range plan approved

An Everett Transit bus drives away from Mall Station in December 2025 in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — In the next 20 years, Everett residents may see increased bus service and new ways to get around their neighborhoods, pending the implementation of a long-range plan for Everett Transit that the city council approved Wednesday.

In the plan, Everett Transit states that it hopes to increase its fixed-route bus service by 25% through 2045 by increasing frequency and coverage on key bus routes — including Routes 3, 8, 12 and 29. The municipal transit agency also plans to extend service hours on weekdays and weekends.

It also includes plans to introduce new on-demand service — known as microtransit — in certain less-dense neighborhoods where traditional fixed-route bus service previously faced challenges due to low ridership. The new on-demand zones would be located along West Mukilteo Boulevard and in the Valley View neighborhood. They could be implemented in 2032.

Both Community Transit and King County Metro operate similar services in certain areas, using minivans to transport people, similar to a rideshare service. For those services, riders pay the same fee as a bus fare.

To pay for the new services, the transit agency would need the city council to place a 0.3% sales tax increase on the ballot in the near future. The document plans for a possible sales tax increase in 2030.

Without additional revenue and without reducing service, Everett Transit could remain financially sustainable through 2038, the draft plan reads. But it wouldn’t have the money on hand to pay for the expansions in service, some of which would coincide with the opening of multiple Link light rail stations throughout the city.

The tax increase would require voter approval. If passed, the new sales tax rate — totaling 0.9% — would be the same as the rate King County Metro collects. Community Transit collects 1.2%.

If the funding measure doesn’t pass, the transit agency’s next long-term plan update in 2032 would reflect a more limited network of bus routes, the plan reads.

Everett Transit’s ridership is expected to triple by 2045, according to the plan.

The plan also lists large capital projects scheduled for the next 20 years, including repairs to Everett Station, safety enhancements and bus stop upgrades, a new $100 million operations base and a $75 million vehicle maintenance facility.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.