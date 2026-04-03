Snohomish PUD earns safety award for 2nd year in a row

Snohomish County PUD crews work to repair power lines on Wednesday along Marine Drive in Stanwood.

EVERETT — Snohomish County PUD earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for the second year in a row, a press release said.

More than 240 utilities entered the 2025 annual Safety Awards. The association organizes the entrants based on their number of worker-hours and awards those with the most incident-free records and best overall safety programs.

“Safety is a core value at Snohomish County PUD,” Chief Executive Officer and General Manager John Haarlow said in the release. “This recognition highlights our employees’ ongoing dedication to looking out for each other and constantly enhancing our safety and work processes, ensuring everyone returns home safely to their families every day.”

The utility district’s safety processes include formal incident reporting and investigation, a policy that grants any worker the authority to stop work if deemed unsafe and frequent safety meetings, briefings and training.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay