Man sentenced to more than 10 years for fatal shooting outside an Everett apartment complex

EVERETT — After two trials resulted in a hung jury, Malik Fulson pleaded guilty to a reduced homicide charge Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting at a Casino Road apartment complex. A Snohomish County Superior Court judge sentenced the 32-year-old to more than 10 years in prison following the plea.

Around 10:45 p.m., April 29, 2023, a resident at the Crystal Springs Apartments in Everett called 911 to report hearing five gunshots nearby, according to court documents. Upon arrival, Everett police found Joseph Haderlie, 27, on the ground surrounded by a group of people, one of whom was applying pressure to a bleeding gunshot wound on his neck.

First responders attempted life-saving measures before pronouncing Haderlie deceased at the scene.

During the investigation, officers learned that Haderlie and two women were outside the apartment complex when Fulson approached them, court documents said. Fulson had dated one of the women, with whom Haderlie later had a relationship.

Fulson asked Haderlie if they were “good” and tried to shake his hand, court documents said. When Haderlie refused. Fulson backed away while staring Haderlie down.

The two women went back into the apartment to put on warmer clothing.

Upon hearing loud sounds from the parking lot, one of the women went back outside and saw Fulson shoot Haderlie multiple times, court documents said.

Haderlie said in a garbled voice, “what the [expletive]” while grabbing his neck as he fell to the ground, another witness reported.

Fulson fled the scene.

Earlier that night, Fulson attended a kid’s birthday party in the same apartment complex, introducing himself as “Capone,” a witness said. The clothes the witness described the shooter wearing matched a video Fulson posted to Snapchat the night of the shooting.

Investigators found six .380 caliber shell casings at the scene, court document said. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Haderlie and found five gunshot wounds, with three resulting in fatal visceral injuries.

On Feb. 28, police arrested Fulson. In a police interview, he confirmed he had gone by “Capone” since he was 18 and denied killing Haderlie.

Fulson confirmed he was at the apartment complex the night of the shooting, but said he left before Haderlie was killed. Phone records reportedly showed Fulson arriving at the apartment complex just before 6 p.m. the day of the shooting until 3:30 a.m. the following morning.

Through interviews and law enforcement databases, detectives learned Fulson and Haderlie were reportedly affiliated with different gangs, court documents said. Prosecutors wrote that it does not appear that this was a gang-related shooting.

In March 2024, prosecutors charged Fulson with second-degree murder. Due to a second-degree robbery conviction, prosecutors also charged him with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

In 2017, prosecutors dropped charges against Fulson after he was accused of being in a car during a drive-by shooting that ended with no injuries.

Following an eight-day trial in 2025, the court declared a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict within a reasonable time, court documents said. In a note to the court, the jury wrote, “We cannot agree on a verdict. How do we proceed?”

In another eight-day trial in Jaunary, the court declared another mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict within a reasonable time, court documents said. In a note to the court, the jury wrote, “Logistically, how does this work if we are not able to reach a unanimous agreement? What do we do if we do not believe we will be able to reach an agreement?”

On Thursday, Fulson pleaded guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and the amended charge of second-degree manslaughter, court documents said. Following the plea, Snohomish County Superior Court Judge George Appel sentenced Fulson to 71 months in prison for Count 1 — followed by 18 months of community custody — and 54 months for Count 2. Both counts will run consecutively.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan