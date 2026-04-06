Stabbing victim tries to take public transit from Everett to Seattle for help

EVERETT — A man tried to take public transportation all the way to a Seattle hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning in Everett.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday, Seattle officers responded to a report of a 36-year-old man who was stabbed in Everett and boarded the bus to the Northgate transit center in Seattle, said Seattle Police Department spokesperson Eric Muñoz in an email. At the Northgate platform, the man alerted a security guard that he had been stabbed in the abdomen and was trying to get to Harborview Medical Center.

First responders transported the man to Harborview Medical Center.

The Everett Police Department is leading the investigation.

At this time, Everett police believe the stabbing occurred at a store between 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., said Everett Police Department spokesperson Natalie Given. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of the incident and have not taken anyone into custody.

This is a developing story.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan