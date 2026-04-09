Mukilteo council member announces resignation

EVERETT — Mukilteo City Council member Mike Dixon resigned from his position on the city’s governing body on Thursday to focus more on his work and his family, he said in an interview.

Dixon, elected in 2023, ran an insurance agency in Mukilteo for years before selling the business and joining a large insurance brokerage in Seattle. He said due to the higher demand of his work and the increased time commuting, he felt it would be best to allow somebody else the opportunity to serve the city.

“My work requirements sort of outgrew my capacity to make myself available for the city, so I thought it would be appropriate for me to focus on my work, my family,” Dixon said.

The Lynnwood Times first reported on his resignation.

Born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Dixon has lived in Mukilteo for nearly 20 years, according to a city biography. He previously graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a master’s in business administration and spent time in the U.S. Army Reserves and the National Guard.

He had not yet completed his first term in office. He would have been up for reelection in 2027.

During his time in office, Dixon was known for keeping an intense eye on city finances. He was a vocal opponent of the city’s 2025-27 biennial budget proposal and voted against a sales tax increase that was later vetoed.

To fill his seat, the city council will put out a notice to accept applications before conducting public interviews with candidates, Mayor Joe Marine said Thursday. The council will then vote on who should fill the position.

The last council vacancy in the city was filled in 2022 by Jason Moon, now council president. In an interview Thursday, Moon said Dixon’s resignation announcement was sudden but understandable. He said he will miss Dixon’s experience and perspective.

“I think he did a really good job on giving us a different perspective on budgets and finances,” Moon said.

State law requires a vacancy to be filled within 90 days. Moon said he doesn’t expect the process to take that long.

“I have nothing but best wishes to the city,” Dixon said. “I lived in Mukilteo for 20 years, so I was deeply honored to be elected and to have the opportunity to serve.”

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.