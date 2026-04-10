2026 Volvo EX30 delivers electric performance Scandinavian style

Choices. Always more choices.

The newly upgraded 2026 Volvo EX30 all-electric compact SUV offers consumers even more to choose from when it comes to electric options.

EX30 is powered by a performance-focused, twin-motor powertrain accompanied by a 69 k Wh battery and all-wheel drive. The combination delivers 422-horsepower and exceptional acceleration, racing from 0-to-60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds. It comes with an EPA-estimated range of 253 miles on a full charge.

We’re making some big improvements to our smallest ever premium electric SUV,” said Alexander Petrofski, Product Line Owner at Volvo Cars. “By enhancing the user experience, introducing new premium interior options and adding smart technology like the possibility to transform the car into a power bank for charging other electrical devices, we’re making everyday life easier and more enjoyable.”

EX30 charges from 10-to-80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes at fast charging stations like Electrify America. My Level 2 garage charger took about 10 hours to accomplish the same task.

The smallish SUV seats four adults in comfort. Five could be accomplished, but only by sacrificing comfort. The generous trunk is capable of transporting golf clubs, camping gear, landscaping supplies and the like. A small frunk is provided where the normal engine cavity would reside.

Volvo’s interior features a minimalist, premium “Scandinavian” experience that I found refreshing. First off, one has to acclimate to seeing no gauges in front of the steering wheel. No dashboard. Kinda creepy at first. A 12.3-inch Google-integrated infotainment screen displays everything. From speed, per cent charge, time, temperature, heating and cooling, navigation, radio, you name it. Even mirror adjustments and opening the glovebox are executed from the tablet.

Light-colored “Nordico” upholstery, heated seats and steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, panoramic moonroof, and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system highlight. Other creature comforts include wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In addition, the Volvo EX30 is hardware-ready to offer “Vehicle-to-Load”, a technology that allows customers to store energy in the battery of their electric Volvo and use it later. This function can transform the EX30 into a powerbank for charging other electrical devices, like an electric bicycle, or to power appliances such as electrical tools, sound systems and camping gear. All you need is an adapter that connects your car with the appliance.

EX30 delivers agile urban performance, sporty handling, and a smooth quiet ride with brisk acceleration. One-pedal driving, similar to a golf cart, allows the drive to lift his foot from the accelerator and coast to a complete stop without ever touching the brake. During this process, electric power is redistributed to produce more range.

Volvo has always been synonymous with safety. Why would an electric vehicle be any different?

EX30 is no different. An extensive safety suite is highlighted by standard collision avoidance with cyclist and pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, enhanced collision avoidance, pilot and lane change assist, park pilot assist, 360-degree camera with 3D view, blind spot information system, cross-traffic alert, and off-road mitigation.

Base Price: $47,855

Price As Driven: $49,990

Destination charge is included in base price. Vehicles are provided by the manufacturer. List price may vary at local dealerships.