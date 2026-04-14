Mukilteo seeks applicants to fill vacant council seat

EVERETT — The city of Mukilteo is officially looking for applicants to fill a vacant seat on the city council, it announced in a press release Monday.

The seat was vacated when first-term council member Mike Dixon resigned from his position on Thursday, citing a desire to focus more on his work and his family.

State law requires a vacancy on the council to be filled within 90 days. After conducting public interviews, the city council will vote on who will fill the seat.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on April 26, the release said. They can be submitted online at tinyurl.com/b5smzy2x. Applicants must be a registered voter in Mukilteo and must have been a resident of the city for at least one year.

“Our elected officials play a crucial role in shaping policies, laws, and services that directly impact our residents’ daily lives. We encourage our fellow Mukilteo residents to consider applying for City Council Position No. 5,” Mukilteo Mayor Joe Marine wrote in the release. “We are looking for people with a strong connection to our community and an interest in serving the public.”

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.