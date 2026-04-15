Prep Roundup: Top of Snohomish’s lineup scorches Marysville Getchell

Prep roundup for Tuesday, April 14:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BASEBALL

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 11, at Marysville Getchell 4

MARYSVILLE — Leadoff hitter Brecklin Davisson (3 RBI, 3 runs, walk) and No. 2 batter Rider Walsh (4 RBI, 2 runs, walk) each doubled and tripled while going 3-for-4 to lead the Panthers’ 13-hit outburst. Trevor Vordbruggen went the whole way on the mound, gutting through nine hits and four walks while allowing three earned runs and striking out seven as Snohomish improved to 10-3 overall, 3-2 league.

Finley Howard went 3-for-3 and drove in a run for the Chargers (6-4, 2-3).

Non-league

Cascade 8, Archbishop Murphy 7

Emerald Sound

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) at Granite Falls, canceled

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington at Friday Harbor, canceled

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SOFTBALL

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 22, Lynnwood 7

LYNNWOOD — Shorecrest (8-6 overall, 3-5 league) reached base 37 times thanks to 13 hits, 18 walks, three Lynnwood (4-6, 0-5) errors and three batters hit by pitches.

Non-league

Stanwood 5, Mountlake Terrace 1

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Addi Anderson struck out 14, allowing an earned run on four hits and four walks to lead Stanwood. Jordan Rancourt drove in two runs, and freshman Mads Archer went 3-for-4 for the Spartans. Amaya Johnson recorded half of the Hawks’ hits and drove in her team’s lone run.

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Marysville Pilchuck 17, Mariner 9

Granite Falls at Concrete, canceled

Northwest

Lakewood 18, Mount Vernon 5

LAKEWOOD — MJ Morales allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight in a blustery game, while also going 4-for-4 with a double, five RBI and two runs. Riley Pevny (2-for-2, double, 3 RBI, 3 runs, 2 walks) and Payton Castle (2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs) also made major contributions at the plate for the Cougars (2-7 overall, 2-4 league)

Wesco 4A

Kamiak at Jackson, canceled

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe at Snohomish, canceled

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington at Friday Harbor, canceled

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BOYS GOLF

Lake Stevens Invite

At Eagles Pride G.C., par 72

Team scores: Lake Stevens 319, Monroe 325, Glacier Peak 326, Oak Harbor 347.

Top six golfers: Hugo Ramires (L) 75, Cullen Johnson (L) 75, Eli Williams (G) 79, Austin Ament (L) 80, Logan Popka (L) 80, Kason Swanson (G) 80.

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Arlington at South Whidbey, 3 p.m. at Useless Bay G.C., results not reported

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GIRLS TENNIS

Monroe at Shorewood, canceled

Lynnwood at Lake Stevens, canceled

Mountlake Terrace at Everett, canceled

Archbishop Murphy at Meadowdale, canceled

Kamiak at Bothel, canceled

Lakewood at Blaine, canceled

Bear Creek at King’s, canceled