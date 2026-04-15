Prep Roundup: Top of Snohomish’s lineup scorches Marysville Getchell
Published 12:18 am Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Prep roundup for Tuesday, April 14:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BASEBALL
Wesco 3A/2A North
Snohomish 11, at Marysville Getchell 4
MARYSVILLE — Leadoff hitter Brecklin Davisson (3 RBI, 3 runs, walk) and No. 2 batter Rider Walsh (4 RBI, 2 runs, walk) each doubled and tripled while going 3-for-4 to lead the Panthers’ 13-hit outburst. Trevor Vordbruggen went the whole way on the mound, gutting through nine hits and four walks while allowing three earned runs and striking out seven as Snohomish improved to 10-3 overall, 3-2 league.
Finley Howard went 3-for-3 and drove in a run for the Chargers (6-4, 2-3).
Non-league
Cascade 8, Archbishop Murphy 7
Emerald Sound
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) at Granite Falls, canceled
Northwest 2B/1B
Darrington at Friday Harbor, canceled
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SOFTBALL
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorecrest 22, Lynnwood 7
LYNNWOOD — Shorecrest (8-6 overall, 3-5 league) reached base 37 times thanks to 13 hits, 18 walks, three Lynnwood (4-6, 0-5) errors and three batters hit by pitches.
Non-league
Stanwood 5, Mountlake Terrace 1
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Addi Anderson struck out 14, allowing an earned run on four hits and four walks to lead Stanwood. Jordan Rancourt drove in two runs, and freshman Mads Archer went 3-for-4 for the Spartans. Amaya Johnson recorded half of the Hawks’ hits and drove in her team’s lone run.
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Marysville Pilchuck 17, Mariner 9
Granite Falls at Concrete, canceled
Northwest
Lakewood 18, Mount Vernon 5
LAKEWOOD — MJ Morales allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight in a blustery game, while also going 4-for-4 with a double, five RBI and two runs. Riley Pevny (2-for-2, double, 3 RBI, 3 runs, 2 walks) and Payton Castle (2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs) also made major contributions at the plate for the Cougars (2-7 overall, 2-4 league)
Wesco 4A
Kamiak at Jackson, canceled
Wesco 3A/2A North
Monroe at Snohomish, canceled
Northwest 2B/1B
Darrington at Friday Harbor, canceled
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BOYS GOLF
Lake Stevens Invite
At Eagles Pride G.C., par 72
Team scores: Lake Stevens 319, Monroe 325, Glacier Peak 326, Oak Harbor 347.
Top six golfers: Hugo Ramires (L) 75, Cullen Johnson (L) 75, Eli Williams (G) 79, Austin Ament (L) 80, Logan Popka (L) 80, Kason Swanson (G) 80.
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Arlington at South Whidbey, 3 p.m. at Useless Bay G.C., results not reported
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GIRLS TENNIS
Monroe at Shorewood, canceled
Lynnwood at Lake Stevens, canceled
Mountlake Terrace at Everett, canceled
Archbishop Murphy at Meadowdale, canceled
Kamiak at Bothel, canceled
Lakewood at Blaine, canceled
Bear Creek at King’s, canceled