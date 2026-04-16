Deputies: Suspect in Everett stabbing said he was ‘sent by Jesus’

EVERETT — A suspect in a Monday morning stabbing that left two in critical condition at an Everett residence reportedly claimed he was “sent by Jesus,” deputies said.

Just after 9 a.m. Monday, South County deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 1200 block of 112th Street Southwest. A 45-year-old woman was home with her two daughters, an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old, when there was a loud banging at the front door, court documents said.

The 22-year-old went to look through the peephole and vaguely recognized a “friend of a friend” of her sister, court documents said. When she opened the door slightly to see what he wanted, the 20-year-old man forced himself inside and ran up the stairs to the bedrooms.

He began rummaging through one of the bedrooms’ closets, where the 22-year-old attempted to subdue him, court documents said. He escaped, running into the hallway where he encountered the other two occupants.

He allegedly went “right at” the 18-year-old and began stabbing her, court documents said. When the 45-year-old attempted to intervene, he allegedly stabbed her too.

The 22-year-old later told investigators he was “just stabbing at anything that got in his way in front of him,” court documents said.

Approaching from behind, the 22-year-old put the man in a chokehold, causing him to stop the attack and drop to the floor, court documents said.

In an interview with investigators, she said several times he made statements to the effect of being “sent by Jesus” and being the “right hand of Jesus,” court documents said.

During a search of the home, deputies found an automatic extender knife coated in blood inside a boot by the front door, where the mother said she had put it after the suspect was incapacitated, court documents said.

First responders transported two of the three victims to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett in critical condition. As of Monday night, the victims are in critical but stable condition, said Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Courtney O’Keefe.

Law enforcement booked the suspect in the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree burglary.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan