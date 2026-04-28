Prep softball: Monroe offense explodes vs. Everett
Published 11:30 pm Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Prep softball roundup for Tuesday, April 28:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Wesco 3A/2A North
Monroe 17, Everett 7
EVERETT — The Bearcats (10-7 overall, 4-3 league) went 20-for-42 to outpace the Seagulls (9-7, 3-3) on the road. Tenny Oylear (3-for-4, 2 runs) and Winter Harris (run) each brought in three runs for Monroe as five Bearcats scored twice. Sophia Jeske (3-for-5) scored twice and brought two runs to round out the win. Anna Luscher (3-for-4) was a homer short of a cycle to bring in two runs for Everett.
Snohomish 12, Marysville Pilchuck 0 (5)
SNOHOMISH — Maddy Larsen pitched five perfect innings with eight strikeouts as the Panthers (14-2, 6-0) run-ruled the Tomahawks (1-9, 0-6). Abby Edwards (2-for-3, run) doubled en route to a five-RBI day while Rhys Doyle and Shelby Gilbert each had two runs and an RBI. Allison Rush (2-for-3, run, RBI) also tripled for Snohomish.
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Stanwood 1, Marysville Getchell 0
Northwest
Oak Harbor 16, Lakewood 4 (5)
OAK HARBOR — The Cougars (3-12, 3-9) couldn’t keep pace with the Wildcats on the road. Riley Pevney (1-for-2) stole a base and scored twice while Avery Hite scored and had an RBI for Lakewood.
Northwest 2B/1B
Darrington 10, La Conner 3