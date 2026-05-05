3on3 Basketball Tournament returns to Everett in July

Kiante Woods of MUV Elite (right) dribbles against CPC MLT’s Brevin Brown during the Men’s Elite Championship at Everett 3on3 Sunday, July 10, 2022, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT — The fifth annual Everett 3on3 Basketball Tournament will return to Everett on July 18 and 19, though with a different location.

Previously held at the corner of Hewitt and Colby avenues in downtown Everett, this year, this year the event will take place at Everett Community College, with games on outdoor courts and inside the Walt Price Student Fitness Center.

The tournament is a joint effort between the event company Eventuris and the City of Everett, with Boeing once again the presenting sponsor.

Hundreds of basketball games, activities for attendees of all ages, and numerous food trucks will be on-site, according to Eventuris.

The divisions include Youth (ages 8-13), Teen (14-17), Adult (18-plus), Adult (35-plus) and Elite (18-plus), with registration fees ranging from $160-$250, with a discount offered on registration prior to June 1. Registration for the Parasports and Special Olympics divisions is free.

“Everett 3on3 is one of our city’s favorite summer traditions,” said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin. “We’re excited to bring that energy and momentum to North Broadway — creating even more opportunities to connect and explore everything Everett has to offer. We’re grateful to Boeing and Eventuris for their ongoing partnership, which makes this tournament possible.”

Team registration is open at everett3on3.net. The first 30 teams that sign up will receive $30 off the normal team fee by entering the promo code $30FOR30 at checkout.