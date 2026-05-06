Yellowcard, Grease, Dana Gould and more

Yellowcard will perform at Chateau Ste. Michelle on May 24 in Woodinville. (Provided photo)

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MUSIC

Chateau Ste. Michelle: 14111 NE 145th St., Woodinville. For more information, visit ste-michelle.com.

• May 24, Yellowcard, 6 p.m.

• June 6, 7, Bob Dylan, 6:30 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information, visit apexeverett.com.

• Washington Blues Society presents Blue Monday with the Blues Ambassadors, Mondays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• EMI Presents: Open Mic Night, Wednesdays at El Sid, 7-10 p.m. Every Wednesday, we’re opening up the El Sid stage to local musicians, songwriters, poets, and performers of all kinds. Whether you’re testing new material, playing for the first time, or just there to listen – this night is about community, creativity and showing up.

• Latin Night Social: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays at El Sid. Get ready for a night of nonstop music, dancing, and vibrant energy! Passion Vibes Latin Events brings you an unforgettable Salsa, Bachata, and Latin Mix Party featuring top DJs, irresistible rhythms, and a welcoming atmosphere for dancers of all levels. Come solo or with friends—hit the floor, feel the music and let the night take over!

• June 12, The Crystal Method + Rabbit In The Moon, 9 p.m.

• June 19, Souled Out Funk featuring The Funkafize Horns, 8 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• May 16, The Wailin’ Jennys, 7:30 p.m.

• May 17, Alan Doyle, 7:30 p.m.

Madison Ave. Pub: 905 Madison St., Everett

• May 7, WA Blues Society’s Blues Ambassadors

• May 8, 3 Trick Pony, 7 p.m.

• May 12, Sutton Pitman Band, 7 p.m.

• May 19, PR Plus, 7 p.m.

Everett Philharmonic: Tickets and info at www.EverettPhil.org or (425) 585-8975.

Passing the Baton! Guest conductor Bobby Collins leads the Everett Phil in its season finale, featuring Bernstein’s Candide Overture, Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony, & Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, performed by Ross Salvosa. May 17, 3 p.m. at the Everett Civic Auditorium. Tickets & info: EverettPhil.org

Mukilteo Community Orchestra

Please join the Mukilteo Community Orchestra for our final free concert of the season, “From the Soil,” at 6:30 p.m. May 12 at the Rosehill Community Center in Mukilteo.

The 11-member SnoCo Brass Band will kick things off with a preconcert performance, featuring pieces like “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift and “The Mandalorian” by Ludwig Goransson.

MCO will then present an original percussion concerto by percussionist and composer Jonathan Rodriguez entitled “we, in this way / what the air holds but does not tell.”

Our final piece will be Afro-American Symphony by American composer William Grant Still.

Don’t miss this exciting musical evening! Event information can be found on our website: https://mukilteoorchestra.org/events/

The Evergreen Community Orchestra: presents their Season Finale concert on Saturday, May 23 at the Snohomish PUD Theater. Join us for an afternoon of wonderful music! We will be performing some pieces you might recognize, like Bolero and Finlandia. And also some pieces that might be new to you, including Gluck’s ‘Orfeo ed Euridice’ plus two pieces by Erik Satie that he famously called “furniture music.”

As always, this concert is free and open to the public, families welcome. Hope to see you there!

Marysville Community Band: The Marysville Community Band performs its annual spring concert on Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m. at the Marysville Historical Society, 6805 Armar Road, in Marysville. Admission is free. This concert features patriotic favorites as well as known works from Edvard Grieg, Percy Grainger and Robert Sheldon. For more information on this concert, future events, or joining the band, visit www.marysvillecommunityband.org.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Village Theatre: The 2024-25 season continues with one musical. All shows will be staged by the professional theater company at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

For more information visit villagetheatre.org.

• May 9 to June 7, Grease, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, May 15-June 7.

The Red Curtain Arts Center, 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville

Fiddler on the Roof Sr.: Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts is delighted to present Fiddler on the Roof Sr. May 1-10, 2026 with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

We’re excited to announce a special production of Fiddler on the Roof Sr. This empowering adaptation was designed specifically for our senior performers. Our actors were given the chance to learn, grow, and flourish in a supportive creative environment through signing up for this unique Senior Theatre Class. Get ready to cheer them on as they take this classic to the stage!

Fiddler on the Roof is set in Imperial Russia and tells the story of Tevye, a Jewish man cut out for the work of a dairyman. In Anatevka, these people grounded in their traditions become impacted by a modern world with rising anti-Jewish rhetoric. Tevye struggles with his daughter’s disdain for arranged marriages, and with the threat of exile, this community is pushed to overcome fearsome tribulations and hardships.

Tickets are $15 for Adults, and $12 for Children. Purchase tickets online, by phone at (360) 322-7402, or in person at the box office Tuesday–Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

Kamiak High School Theatre Arts, 10801 Harbour Pointe Blvd., Mukilteo, https://kamiakarts.org/

Kamiak High School Theatre ArtsPresents: DAMN YANKEES, with performances at 7 p.m. May 8 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 9.​ $15.00 for Students and Seniors, $20 General Admission.

Based on the novel, The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglass Wallop, Damn Yankees the Broadway mega-hit and winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, hits it out of the park! The winning score by Adler and Ross and a devilish book by George Abbot have made this sporty musical comedy a true American classic.

Middle-aged baseball fanatic Joe Boyd, trades his soul to the Devil, also known as Mr. Applegate, for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees. As young baseball sensation, Joe Hardy, he transforms the hapless Washington Senators into a winning team, only to realize the true worth of the life that he’s left behind. Joe ultimately outsmarts Applegate, returns to his former self and shepherds the Senators to the World Series.

Light, fast-paced and devilishly clever, Damn Yankees is a homerun hit, featuring all-American subject matter and an irreverent sense of humor. Damn Yankees is a wicked, romantic comedy, sure to please.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett

Water Ways: Healing the circle of water and life; March 26 to May 16. Water Ways explores the vital role of water in our world and the impact of climate change on watersheds both locally and globally. The exhibition highlights the beauty and interconnectedness of Earth’s water systems, the science behind them, and the effects of environmental change on all forms of life—human, animal, and plant. Through creative expression, it also showcases solutions and actions being undertaken by communities, scientists, and individuals. Engaging for students and visitors of all ages, Water Ways inspires understanding, reflection, and hope for the future of our planet.

Graphite Arts Center: 202 Main St. in Edmonds, graphiteartscenter.org; noon to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through June 20. Daily with access through Charcoal Restaurant, 4-8 p.m., Art Walk Edmonds every 3rd Thursday, 5-8PM

36 x Fixed by Dimension: Group show with a focus on size and dimension. Every work is 36 inches in one direction,

Meow Pop-up: Works on paper. All things cats and kittens, Pop-up Dates: May 8-23, 2026

Lynnwood Event Center: 3711 196th St. SE, Lynnwood

The District at the Lynnwood Event Center is pleased to present Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life, a juried art exhibition exploring the elegance, energy and symbolism of winged life in motion. The exhibit will be on view through June 22, 2026. It is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with additional evening and weekend viewing available when the building is open for public events. Visitors are encouraged to call 425-778-7155 in advance to confirm exhibit availability before arriving.

Participating artists include Alexandra Nason, Amber Chiozza, Andy Ross, Ann Crow, Barbara Forrest, Christopher James (SIEGE), David Demarest, David Jacobs, Dylan Sanidad, Ernie Yip, Glenda Cooper, Graham Schodda, Hannah Zizza, Ilse Kluge, Jessie Hazleton, Johanna Porter, Julia Oliver-Clifner, Juliana Brandon, Julie Sevilla Drake, Kelly Liedtke, Kevin Holmes, Peggy Shashy, Rebekah Core, Sam Chapman, Shannon Danks, Shannon Tipple-Leen and Sue Coccia.

For more information about this exhibit or upcoming arts programming, please contact the Lynnwood Event Center at 425-778-7155.

Gallery North, 401 Main St., Edmonds, gallerynorthedmonds.com

Gallery North Alumni Reunion: Join us this May at Gallery North in Edmonds, as we celebrate 65 years of artistic excellence with a special invitational exhibition featuring the work of Gallery North alumni. This vibrant showcase honors the legacy of artists who were once members of the cooperative, bringing together decades of creative expression in one inspiring exhibition.

The show highlights an impressive range of mediums, including sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, glass, and paintings. Each piece reflects both the rich history of Gallery North and the innovative spirit it continues to foster. Spanning a variety of styles and approaches, the exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience the evolution of artistic voices connected to the gallery.

Experience the exhibition during Edmonds 3rd Thursday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. May 21 when participating artists will be present.

Whether you are a longtime supporter of Gallery North or discovering it for the first time, this anniversary exhibition highlights the enduring power of art to inspire, challenge, and connect community. Don’t miss this special showcase honoring 65 years of artistic collaboration and creativity.

Gallery North has been in operation since 1961 as it continues its mission to promote established and emerging local artists in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds.

Gallery North is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For further information, please visit our website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.

COMEDY

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information, visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• May 16, Dana Gould, 8 p.m.

The Red Curtain Arts Center, 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville

Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts is delighted to present The Funny Pages: Comedy Show on May 16, 2026 at 8 p.m.

The Funny Pages is a must-see standup comedy show with a spicy new line up. Phil Burton, Joe Gomez, Nesil Izil, Narin Vann, and the evening’s host, Kate Carlson Carlsen are bringing the heat to RCF. This dynamic lineup delivers. Come check them out! Recommended for ages 18+.

Tickets are $20. Purchase tickets online, by phone at (360) 322-7402, or in person at the box office Tuesday–Saturday from 2-6 p.m.