The Wailin’ Jennys, The Pajama Game, The Funny Pages and more

The Wailin’ Jennys will perform at the Edmonds Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. (Provided photo)

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MUSIC

Chateau Ste. Michelle: 14111 NE 145th St., Woodinville. For more information, visit ste-michelle.com.

• May 24, Yellowcard, 6 p.m.

• June 6, 7, Bob Dylan, 6:30 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information, visit apexeverett.com.

• Washington Blues Society presents Blue Monday with the Blues Ambassadors, Mondays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• EMI Presents: Open Mic Night, Wednesdays at El Sid, 7-10 p.m. Every Wednesday, we’re opening up the El Sid stage to local musicians, songwriters, poets, and performers of all kinds. Whether you’re testing new material, playing for the first time, or just there to listen – this night is about community, creativity and showing up.

• Latin Night Social: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays at El Sid. Get ready for a night of nonstop music, dancing, and vibrant energy! Passion Vibes Latin Events brings you an unforgettable Salsa, Bachata, and Latin Mix Party featuring top DJs, irresistible rhythms, and a welcoming atmosphere for dancers of all levels. Come solo or with friends—hit the floor, feel the music and let the night take over!

• June 12, The Crystal Method + Rabbit In The Moon, 9 p.m.

• June 19, Souled Out Funk featuring The Funkafize Horns, 8 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• May 16, The Wailin’ Jennys, 7:30 p.m.

• May 17, Alan Doyle, 7:30 p.m.

Madison Ave. Pub: 905 Madison St., Everett

• May 19, PR Plus, 7 p.m.

• May 22, Jimi Lee’s Allstars, 8 p.m.

• May 23, Nick Vigarino’s Meantown Blues, 7 p.m.

• May 27, Justin Kausal Hayes, 7 p.m.

Everett Philharmonic: Tickets and info at www.EverettPhil.org or (425) 585-8975.

Passing the Baton! Guest conductor Bobby Collins leads the Everett Phil in its season finale, featuring Bernstein’s Candide Overture, Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony, & Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, performed by Ross Salvosa. May 17, 3 p.m. at the Everett Civic Auditorium. Tickets & info: EverettPhil.org

The Evergreen Community Orchestra: presents their Season Finale concert on Saturday, May 23 at the Snohomish PUD Theater. Join us for an afternoon of wonderful music! We will be performing some pieces you might recognize, like Bolero and Finlandia. And also some pieces that might be new to you, including Gluck’s ‘Orfeo ed Euridice’ plus two pieces by Erik Satie that he famously called “furniture music.”

As always, this concert is free and open to the public, families welcome. Hope to see you there!

Marysville Community Band: The Marysville Community Band performs its annual spring concert on Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m. at the Marysville Historical Society, 6805 Armar Road, in Marysville. Admission is free. This concert features patriotic favorites as well as known works from Edvard Grieg, Percy Grainger and Robert Sheldon. For more information on this concert, future events, or joining the band, visit www.marysvillecommunityband.org.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Village Theatre: The 2024-25 season continues with one musical. All shows will be staged by the professional theater company at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

For more information visit villagetheatre.org.

• May 9 to June 7, Grease, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, May 15-June 7.

The Red Curtain Arts Center, 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville

Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts is delighted to present Neil Simon’s “Rumors” May 29 through June 21 with performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Directed by David Alan Morrison, this hilarious show takes place on the evening of the anniversary of the Deputy Mayor of New York and his wife. When the guests start to arrive, the hosts can’t be found, and the house is in disarray. Baffled at what they’ve discovered, and concerned about their own reputations, the high profile guests start concocting stories, each more ridiculous than the one before, to explain the odd events.

Don’t wait! Most of our shows this season have sold out, and we expect the same with “Rumors.” You don’t want to miss out!

Tickets are $25 for Adults, $22 for Students, Seniors and Military, and $12 for Children. Purchase tickets online, by phone at (360) 322-7402, or in person at the box office Tuesday–Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

Edmonds Heights Performing Arts, 23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds, WA 98020

Edmonds Heights Performing Arts (EHPA) presents “The Pajama Game,” directed by Dorothy Rosenthal Pierce and performed by Advanced Musical Theatre (AMT) students at Edmonds Heights K-12, 23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds, WA 98020.

Approximate run time is 2.5 hours, plus intermission.

The production features 7 performances by AMT students (9th-12th grades):

● Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

● Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m.

● Sunday, May 17 at 1 p.m.

● Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

● Saturday, May 23 at 1 p.m.

● Saturday, May 23 at 7 p.m.

● Sunday, May 24 at 1 p.m.

Tickets and information: https://ehpa.booktix.com/dept/main/e/Pajama Ticket price: $13 + $1.39 fee

Box Office Contact: EHPAtickets@gmail.com

The Pajama Game, by George Abbott and Richard Bissell with music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, is based on the novel 7 1/2 Cents by Richard Bissell.

Conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent, Sid Sorokin, and Babe Williams, leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship intensifies when the workers strike for a 7½-cent pay increase, setting off not only a conflict between management and labor, but also a battle of the sexes.

Featuring dance numbers, comedy, and a large ensemble cast, The Pajama Game remains one of musical theatre’s most beloved classics. The Tony Award-winning musical includes iconic songs such as “Steam Heat” and “Hernando’s Hideaway,” along with the comedic “dream ballet.”

Originally awarded the 1955 Tony Award for Best Musical, The Pajama Game later earned the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, proving the story’s enduring appeal and timeless humor.

The Pajama Game is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) at https://www.mtishows.com/.

The EHPA program at Edmonds Heights K-12 serves a significant portion of the school community, offering theatre classes across all grade levels and producing multiple live performances each year. Students participate both on stage and behind the scenes, gaining experience in acting, technical theatre, and production leadership.

EHPA is self-supporting through ticket sales, fundraising, and sponsorships. Each year, the program produces a wide range of theatrical works involving hundreds of students.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett

Water Ways: Healing the circle of water and life; March 26 to May 16. Water Ways explores the vital role of water in our world and the impact of climate change on watersheds both locally and globally. The exhibition highlights the beauty and interconnectedness of Earth’s water systems, the science behind them, and the effects of environmental change on all forms of life—human, animal, and plant. Through creative expression, it also showcases solutions and actions being undertaken by communities, scientists, and individuals. Engaging for students and visitors of all ages, Water Ways inspires understanding, reflection, and hope for the future of our planet.

Graphite Arts Center: 202 Main St. in Edmonds, graphiteartscenter.org; noon to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through June 20. Daily with access through Charcoal Restaurant, 4-8 p.m., Art Walk Edmonds every 3rd Thursday, 5-8PM

36 x Fixed by Dimension: Group show with a focus on size and dimension. Every work is 36 inches in one direction,

Meow Pop-up: Works on paper. All things cats and kittens, Pop-up Dates: May 8-23, 2026

Lynnwood Event Center: 3711 196th St. SE, Lynnwood

The District at the Lynnwood Event Center is pleased to present Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life, a juried art exhibition exploring the elegance, energy and symbolism of winged life in motion. The exhibit will be on view through June 22, 2026. It is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with additional evening and weekend viewing available when the building is open for public events. Visitors are encouraged to call 425-778-7155 in advance to confirm exhibit availability before arriving.

Participating artists include Alexandra Nason, Amber Chiozza, Andy Ross, Ann Crow, Barbara Forrest, Christopher James (SIEGE), David Demarest, David Jacobs, Dylan Sanidad, Ernie Yip, Glenda Cooper, Graham Schodda, Hannah Zizza, Ilse Kluge, Jessie Hazleton, Johanna Porter, Julia Oliver-Clifner, Juliana Brandon, Julie Sevilla Drake, Kelly Liedtke, Kevin Holmes, Peggy Shashy, Rebekah Core, Sam Chapman, Shannon Danks, Shannon Tipple-Leen and Sue Coccia.

For more information about this exhibit or upcoming arts programming, please contact the Lynnwood Event Center at 425-778-7155.

Center Gallery at Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds

The Edmonds Arts Festival invites the community to the Celebrate the Arts Party on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Frances Anderson Center Plaza—an energetic, art-filled evening designed to launch the Festival weekend with style, creativity, and connection.

This 21+ kickoff event brings together art lovers, community supporters, and summer revelers for a lively night featuring gallery access, live entertainment, gourmet bites, and interactive artistic experiences, all supporting the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation’s mission to fund scholarships, public art, and arts education.

Guests can curate their ideal evening:

First Look Experience (6-7 p.m.):

For those seeking an elevated start, this exclusive VIP hour includes early gallery access before the crowds, a welcome drink served in a commemorative glass, and a first look at Festival artwork in an intimate, insider setting.

General Admission (7-10 p.m.):

The celebration expands into a vibrant summer soirée with gourmet appetizers and cocktails, live music from the Dogtones, and a one-of-a-kind collaborative art experience with artist Jesse Reno presented by Art Walk Edmonds.

Whether guests come for the art, the music, the food, or simply the joy of celebrating creativity with friends, Celebrate the Arts Party offers a memorable way to start one of Edmonds’ most cherished traditions.

Tickets are on sale now: First Look Experience tickets are $135, General Admission tickets are $85, with discounted group pricing available for parties of 10 or more.

Join the celebration, experience the energy, and help keep the arts thriving in Edmonds.

For tickets and event details, visit EdmondsArtsFestival.com.

Gallery North, 401 Main St., Edmonds, gallerynorthedmonds.com

Gallery North Alumni Reunion: Join us this May at Gallery North in Edmonds, as we celebrate 65 years of artistic excellence with a special invitational exhibition featuring the work of Gallery North alumni. This vibrant showcase honors the legacy of artists who were once members of the cooperative, bringing together decades of creative expression in one inspiring exhibition.

The show highlights an impressive range of mediums, including sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, glass, and paintings. Each piece reflects both the rich history of Gallery North and the innovative spirit it continues to foster. Spanning a variety of styles and approaches, the exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience the evolution of artistic voices connected to the gallery.

Experience the exhibition during Edmonds 3rd Thursday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. May 21 when participating artists will be present.

Whether you are a longtime supporter of Gallery North or discovering it for the first time, this anniversary exhibition highlights the enduring power of art to inspire, challenge, and connect community. Don’t miss this special showcase honoring 65 years of artistic collaboration and creativity.

Gallery North has been in operation since 1961 as it continues its mission to promote established and emerging local artists in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds.

Gallery North is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For further information, please visit our website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.

Everett Museum of History, Van Valey House, 2130 Colby Ave., Everett

All Things Native American: This very special exhibit highlights the community history through a display of artifacts, pictures and stories. Please stop by and meet our renown curator — Rebecca Monaghan — and enjoy insights into the history and rich cultural traditions of Everett. See skilled examples of beadwork, artworks, basketry (clue: think cedar) and stories from the past.

You may even be interested in joining the Museum as a member, and/ or participate as a volunteer!

This exhibit is available May 21 through July 18.

SnoCo Movie Club Screening & Discussion: SnoCo Movie Club will be screening Asteroid City (2023) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23rd at the Everett Public Library auditorium, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett. The runtime is 105 minutes and it is rated PG-13. There will be an optional discussion after. Free admission! More info at linktr.ee/snocomovieclub

COMEDY

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information, visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• May 16, Dana Gould, 8 p.m.

The Red Curtain Arts Center, 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville

Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts is delighted to present The Funny Pages: Comedy Show on May 16, 2026 at 8 p.m.

The Funny Pages is a must-see standup comedy show with a spicy new line up. Phil Burton, Joe Gomez, Nesil Izil, Narin Vann, and the evening’s host, Kate Carlson Carlsen are bringing the heat to RCF. This dynamic lineup delivers. Come check them out! Recommended for ages 18+.

Tickets are $20. Purchase tickets online, by phone at (360) 322-7402, or in person at the box office Tuesday–Saturday from 2-6 p.m.