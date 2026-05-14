Marysville man sentenced to 3 years for possession of child sex abuse images

EVERETT — A Marysville man will spend three years in prison for having hundreds of pictures and videos of child sex abuse.

Robert Antony Fiore, 55, was sentenced by a judge in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession of child sex abuse images last November, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Fiore was already registered as a sex offender after being previously convicted of sex crimes in California, the release said.

Investigators found 50 videos and 242 images of child sex abuse on Fiore’s electronic devices after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report that Fiore uploaded sexual abuse material to his Dropbox account, according to the Justice Department.

In his plea agreement, Fiore admitted to communicating online with more than a dozen minors, including some as young as 12 years old, the release said.

The FBI investigated the case along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and officers from Seattle, Marysville and the Washington State Department of Corrections, the release said.

“Mr. Fiore clearly did not learn his lesson from his last offense,” W. Mike Herrington, special agent in charge of the FBI Seattle field office, said in the release. “Despite already being registered as a sex offender, he continued to prey on young victims online. Each one of the dozens of videos and hundreds of images of child sexual abuse on Mr. Fiore’s devices contributes to the trauma and suffering of an innocent young victim.

“We hope this case sends a message to would-be predators that there are consequences for their actions. Law enforcement will discover their conduct and hold them accountable.”

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com