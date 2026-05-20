South County Fire slightly delays vote on $420 million bond

EVERETT — The South County Fire Board of Commissioners delayed a vote Tuesday to place an estimated $420 million bond on the November ballot, citing economic uncertainty and the desire to gather more community input.

The bond would fund the construction of four new fire stations, full replacements of six stations, and renovations and seismic upgrades at four stations. The board has until August 4 to pass a resolution to place a measure on the November ballot.

South County Fire staff have developed a capital facilities plan over the past 10 years that includes asking voters for a bond in 2026. Staff and the chief recommended that the board move forward with the measure Tuesday.

Commissioner Joe Wankelman proposed delaying the vote until June 9, saying that people are more economically vulnerable today than when staff first started creating the capital plan.

“We are living in uncertain times,” he said. “We are living in challenging times. We are living in a time when our gas budget literally just doubled. … It costs so much to live in this community, that every decision that we make, I hope we do it with our eyes open.”

During public comment, Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen asked the board to reduce the bond amount to address immediate priorities. Edmonds residents voted to annex into South County Fire in April 2025, which raised property taxes by $780 per year for the median homeowner. In November 2025, residents struck down a $14.5 million property tax levy lid lift to help fund city services amid a budget crisis.

“Tonight, I want to address just three of your challenges,” Rosen said. “First, some of your facilities are in immediate need. Second, this request comes at a time when residents are facing many competing demands for public investment. And third, to borrow from the great philosopher Yogi Berra, ‘The future isn’t what it used to be.’”

The board voted 5-1-1 to postpone the vote. Commissioner Mark Laurence voted against postponing, and commissioner Micah Rowland abstained.

“Our constituents aren’t the mayors and the council people and the few in the public that are sour grapes about it and have their opinions about what we should do,” Laurence said. “Our constituents are the people that get the service, and if we let them know what it costs to provide the service we do and have done, and how we’re a fiscally responsible organization — unlike the cities and the state — that they’ll approve the measure.”

Edmonds resident Roger Pence urged the board during public comment to take more time before moving the ballot measure forward and to host some community events about the bond.

“I think this issue is deserving of more discussion with your voters — more community engagement, more civic conversation,” Pence said. “You announced in early December that you were going to be working on developing a bond issue for the November 2026 election, and unfortunately for the period between then and April there was no public involvement in developing that. An issue of this magnitude — $420 million, 14 different stations affected — it’s deserving of some conversation with your voters.”

The board held a public hearing on the bond on May 5. Two Edmonds residents spoke with concerns about the bond.

The economic impact of the bond on residents would depend on the payment plan the board decides to adopt. One plan would involve larger payments upfront with a lower impact on residents over the 10 years. In the first year, the plan would increase property tax by $190 for a $700,000 home — the average in South County Fire’s service area. The other plan wold cost taxpayers $136 in the first year with payments reaching $206 by 2047. Interest costs would be about $50 million higher in this plan.

Many commissioners emphasized that bond is needed because the fire authority’s stations are aging and need repairs.

“I think we should be clear with our constituents and clear with our stakeholders and fellow electeds that this is not something that we can continue to put off year after year,” Rowland said. “Every time we do it, we’re rolling the dice, and it’s hundreds, if not thousands of lives that would be at stake in the event of an earthquake.”

Chair Jim Kenny said he is in favor of the bond plan as-is, but voted to postpone the vote so the council could make a final decision with more consensus at a later date.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.