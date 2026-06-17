Everett city attorney to retire Aug. 15

EVERETT — The city of Everett’s lead attorney will retire, the city announced in a press release Thursday.

David Hall, who has served in the city attorney’s office since 2008, helped file the city’s landmark lawsuit against Purdue Pharma in 2017, accusing the drug manufacturer of negligence when it marketed Oxycontin — an opioid painkiller — as a supposedly less-addictive alternative to other pain medication, while substantial quantities were being diverted to the black market.

Everett was the first city to sue Purdue Pharma. Other cities, counties and states across the country soon followed, filing lawsuits against other drugmakers related to the opioid epidemic. The city eventually received about $4.2 million from a separate statewide settlement with pharmacy companies in 2023. In May, Everett, along with the state and other cities, settled the original lawsuit with Purdue Pharma.

Hall will retire on Aug. 15, a city spokesperson said. His position will be filled by Ramsay Ramerman, Everett’s current deputy city attorney.

Ramerman has worked in the city attorney’s office since 2009 after spending time practicing municipal law at a private firm, according to the release. The city is currently hiring for a new deputy city attorney position.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.