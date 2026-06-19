Edmonds School District breaks ground on new middle school

Edmonds School Board vice president Carin Chase speaks to attendees at a groundbreaking ceremony for Salish Middle School on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Lynnwood, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

The temporary home of Oak Heights Elementary School in Lynnwood, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Edmonds School Board members and students from Oak Heights Elementary pose for a photo during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Salish Middle School on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

LYNNWOOD — Edmonds School District officials and community members celebrated the beginning of construction for a new middle school on Wednesday.

Salish Middle School will become the district’s fifth middle school and will house 1,000 students as the district prepares to move its middle schools to a 6-8 model.

In 2024, voters approved a $594 million bond to pay for four school replacements and the construction of the additional middle school. The Salish Middle School project is estimated to cost $170 million. The school is set to open in the fall of 2028.

“This school will help us better meet the needs of our students, providing modern learning environments and also better serving our community,” Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner said.

The site is the former home of Alderwood Middle School, which moved to a new site in 2017. Since then, the building has been maintained as an interim site for schools undergoing construction and currently houses Oak Heights Elementary School. Oak Heights students will move to their new school in the fall.

On Tuesday, the district held another groundbreaking for the College Place Elementary and Middle School projects, which will replace both schools and redesign them for the K-5 and 6-8 models.

The latest renderings for the Salish Middle School building are available on the school district website. The district is gathering community input on what the school boundaries will look like in 2028, including which areas will attend the new school.

“The impact of your support will be felt for generations, long after today’s ceremony is over,” school board Vice President Carin Chase said. “Students will walk through these doors, participate in classrooms, perform in concerts, compete on athletics and become the leaders, innovators and citizens of tomorrow. That is the true value of this investment.”

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.