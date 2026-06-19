Stanwood seeks applicants for new commission

EVERETT — Stanwood is seeking applicants for the city’s new Historic Preservation Commission.

Recently approved by the City Council, the commission will help maintain a local historic inventory, review nominations to the Stanwood Historic Register, promote public awareness of local history and advise city leaders on preservation-related issues, a press release said.

The city will accept applications through June 21 from Stanwood residents with an interest in local history, architecture, preservation, planning, archaeology, education or related fields. Professional experience in historic preservation or related disciplines is encouraged, though anyone with a passion for preserving Stanwood’s heritage is encouraged to apply.

The commission will work in partnership with the Stanwood Area Historical Society.

Establishing the Historic Preservation Commission positions Stanwood to pursue certified local government status through the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, which can provide access to grant funding, technical assistance and training to support future preservation efforts.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay