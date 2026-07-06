Man suspected of murder, robbery in deadly Marysville hit-and-run

Marysville police shared pictures of a black Audi sedan during an investigation into a deadly hit-and-run on July 1, 2026. (Courtesy of Marysville Police Department)

EVERETT — A Marysville man was arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery after a deadly hit-and-run last week.

Investigators allege Lyle Goshorn, 55, ran over a 43-year-old man as he walked outside an apartment complex in Marysville, then stole the victim’s backpack before leaving the area, according to probable cause documents in the case.

The hit-and-run happened before 7:30 p.m. on July 1 in the 4800 block of 67th Street NE, according to the Marysville Police Department. The victim was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

Detectives initially asked for the public’s help to find a black 2003 Audi A4 sedan connected to the hit-and-run by surveillance camera footage from the area.

In one of the videos, police allege someone from the car could be heard yelling, “I’ll run your (expletive) over again. You took my (expletive),” according to court documents.

Witnesses linked the car to Goshorn, court records said.

One person told police Goshorn allegedly asked to hide his car on the person’s property and said he may need to leave the country, court documents said. Goshorn told the person the victim had hit him in the head with a hammer and stolen cash from him before the hit-and-run, according to court documents.

Officers arrested Goshorn on the afternoon of July 2, police said. One of Goshorn’s eyes was reportedly swollen and he told arresting officers he’d been hit by a “hammer-like” object, court records said.

Goshorn is accused of first-degree murder for deliberately driving over the victim and first-degree robbery for stealing the backpack, according to court documents. Marysville police said its investigation into the case was ongoing.

His provisional bail was set at $1 million, and he remains in the Snohomish County Jail as of Monday.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com