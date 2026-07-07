Marysville outdoor market turns junk to treasures

EVERETT — Marysville is hosting a free-to-attend secondhand outdoor market at the city’s community center.

The Junk in the Trunk event will host 65 vendors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11 at 1015 State Ave. in Marysville, a press release said. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash for the vintage and homemade items.

“Junk in the Trunk connects bargain hunters with a diverse marketplace of local sellers and residents,” Recreation Supervisor Kristen Rasmussen said in the release. “I even do my own personal thrifting at this event because it’s such a fun one-stop shop experience.”

Food trucks will sell breakfast foods and coffee at the event. The community center will have accessible parking for individuals with disabilities. The Marysville Civic Center north lot, at 501 Delta Ave., will provide regular parking. Pets are not allowed.

For more information visit marysvillewa.gov/junkinthetrunk or call 360-363-8400.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay