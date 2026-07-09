Feds charge man suspected of shooting USPS worker in Everett

EVERETT — A Snohomish County man is now facing federal charges for allegedly shooting a United States Postal Service worker while they delivered mail in south Everett last year.

Blake Kuhlman, 27, is accused of attempted murder of a federal employee, assault of a federal employee and using a firearm during a crime of violence, according to federal complaint filed in U.S. District Court earlier this month and unsealed on Tuesday.

He was arrested by Everett police shortly after the shooting at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of West Mall Drive on the afternoon of Oct. 3, 2025, The Daily Herald previously reported.

Investigators said Kuhlman was delivering packages for Amazon when he got into an argument with a USPS letter carrier, court records said. The victim told law enforcement the two men reportedly pushed each other before Kuhlman allegedly shot the man in the face.

The letter carrier survived the shooting, but lost an eye from his injuries, prosecutors said.

When officers arrested Kuhlman he was carrying two guns, a knife and was wearing body armor under his Amazon uniform shirt, court records said. Another revolver with additional ammunition was found inside Kuhlman’s Amazon delivery van.

Kuhlman reportedly admitted to police that he shot the victim in self-defense after feeling threatened, according to the charges.

In an interview with investigators, Kuhlman alleged the letter carrier was part of the “mafia,” court records said. Kuhlman also reportedly told police he was being targeted by the FBI.

Kuhlman was originally charged by state prosecutors with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in Snohomish County Superior Court following the alleged shooting, according to court records.

A judge dismissed the state charges on Monday, because the U.S. Attorney’s Office was taking over the prosecution, court documents said.

Kuhlman made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. He’s expected back in federal court for a preliminary hearing on July 21, court records said.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com