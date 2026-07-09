Light rail trains shut down between Northgate, Cap Hill stations

EVERETT — Link light rail trains are shut down between Northgate and Capitol Hill stations due to an ongoing power issue, Sound Transit announced Thursday morning.

The outage went into effect around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the regional transit agency, due to a power issue near the University of Washington station.

Trains on the 1 Line and 2 Line are still running in Snohomish County, connecting Lynnwood City Center to Northgate. For the most part, trains are also running normally south of Capitol Hill station, though some westbound 2 Line trains may turn back at Judkins Park station, Sound Transit wrote.

Shuttle buses are connecting riders between the gap, Sound Transit wrote on its website, and significant delays are expected.

The outage is expected to be in effect until later today, the agency wrote.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.