New Everett jazz festival taking place Saturday

EVERETT — A Washington nonprofit will host a jazz festival on Saturday that is set to bring over a dozen groups to perform across 10 venues along Everett’s waterfront.

The new event, known as the Everett Jazz Walk, is organized by Jazz Clubs NW, a nonprofit based in North Bend. Performances from 15 jazz groups will begin at 4 p.m. and go until 11 p.m., according to the organization’s website.

Tickets are $55 in advance and $60 at the door. Students get a $10 discount. To purchase, go to everettjazzwalk.com.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.