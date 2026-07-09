New Everett jazz festival taking place Saturday
Published 1:30 am Thursday, July 9, 2026
EVERETT — A Washington nonprofit will host a jazz festival on Saturday that is set to bring over a dozen groups to perform across 10 venues along Everett’s waterfront.
The new event, known as the Everett Jazz Walk, is organized by Jazz Clubs NW, a nonprofit based in North Bend. Performances from 15 jazz groups will begin at 4 p.m. and go until 11 p.m., according to the organization’s website.
Tickets are $55 in advance and $60 at the door. Students get a $10 discount. To purchase, go to everettjazzwalk.com.
Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.