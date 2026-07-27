Man allegedly sets home and car on fire, drawing large police response Monday

EVERETT — A man is in custody after allegedly starting a fire and threatening first responders, prompting a large law enforcement response to a home near Snohomish on Monday afternoon.

Deputies and firefighters responded to a residence on 157th Avenue Southeast around 1:30 p.m., according to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe.

The initial belief is that a man set his home and at least one car on fire at the property, O’Keefe told The Daily Herald.

The sheriff’s office said the 31-year-old suspect is expected to be booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of arson, as well as felony harrasment for allegedly threatening to kill firefighters who responded to the scene.

An armored vehicle was called to assist in contacting the suspect and taking him into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was detained around 2:30 p.m. before firefighters were able to put out the flames, according to O’Keefe.

Neither the suspect or anyone else involved in the incident was reported hurt, she said.

The sheriff’s office used a reverse 911 call to alert neighbors to the threat in the area, but as of 2:35 p.m. that alert was canceled and O’Keefe said there was no active threat.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com