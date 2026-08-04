Deadly crash caused 4 miles of backups on I-5 in Everett

EVERETT — A deadly crash on southbound I-5 in Everett caused significant delays during the evening commute on Tuesday.

The multiple vehicle crash had three lanes of traffic on I-5 near Highway 526 in the area of Everett Mall closed for about three hours, according to updates from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

In a social media post, Washington State Patrol trooper Kelsey Harding said the crash was a fatality.

The interstate fully reopened as of 8:45 p.m., WSDOT said.

At its peak, backups stretched 4 miles to near the U.S. 2 interchange in north Everett, according to a WSDOT update just after 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com