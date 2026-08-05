Sarah McLachlan, Bat Boy, Shadows of a Fleeting World, and more

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MUSIC

Chateau Ste. Michelle: 14111 NE 145th St., Woodinville. For more information, visit ste-michelle.com.

• August 7, Dark Star Orchestra, 6 p.m.

• August 8, Sarah McLachlan – Better Broken Tour, with Allison Russell, 7 p.m.

• August 9, Sarah McLachlan – Better Broken Tour, with Allison Russell, 7 p.m.

• August 18, O.A.R. Three Decades Tour, with Gavin DeGraw & Pernikoff Brothers, 6:30 p.m.

Tulalip Amphitheatre: 10400 34th Ave. NE, Tulalip., For more information, visit https://www.everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/tulalip-amphitheatre/

• August 6, George Thorogood and the Destroyers “The Baddest Show on Earth,” & The Robert Cray Band, 7 p.m.

• August 30, The Black Crowes — KISW’s 55th Anniversary Party, 7 p.m.

• September 10, Anthony Hamilton with Tony! Toni! Toné!

Tulalip Resort Casino: Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• August 7, Stonesy: Tribute to the Rolling Stones, 7 p.m.

• August 7, DJ Trent Von, 9:30 p.m.

• August 8, DJ Big Rez, 8:30 p.m.

• August 14, Drop it Like it’s Yacht, 7 p.m.

Quil Ceda Creek Casino: The Stage, 6221 31st Avenue NE, Tulalip. For more information visit https://www.everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/the-stage/.

• August 6, Infinity Project: Tribute to Journey, 7 p.m.

• August 7, Arena, 8 p.m.

• August 8, High Voltage, 8 p.m.

• August 13, S.O.S.: Tribute to The Police, 7 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information, visit apexeverett.com.

• August 8, John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band, 7 p.m.

• August 12, Los Lobos & Los Lonely Boys — The Brotherhood Tour, 7 p.m.

• Washington Blues Society presents Blue Monday with the Blues Ambassadors, Mondays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• EMI Presents: Open Mic Night, Wednesdays at El Sid, 7-10 p.m. Every Wednesday, we’re opening up the El Sid stage to local musicians, songwriters, poets, and performers of all kinds. Whether you’re testing new material, playing for the first time, or just there to listen – this night is about community, creativity and showing up.

• Latin Night Social: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays at El Sid. Get ready for a night of nonstop music, dancing, and vibrant energy! Passion Vibes Latin Events brings you an unforgettable Salsa, Bachata, and Latin Mix Party featuring top DJs, irresistible rhythms, and a welcoming atmosphere for dancers of all levels. Come solo or with friends—hit the floor, feel the music and let the night take over!

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• August 27, Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: The Trouble with Angels, 7:30 p.m.

Madison Ave. Pub: 905 Madison St., Everett

• August 7, Davanos, 8 p.m.

• August 8, Criminal Squirrell Orchestra, 7 p.m.

• August 11, Barb Henry Kahawai, 7 p.m.

• August 14, Dangerous Curves, 7 p.m.

Wheel & House Cafe: 1502 Rucker Ave., Everett

Acoustic Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. every Thursday, free for all ages, featuring a revolving cast of the best musicians from around the PNW in an intimate up close and personal setting.

• Aug. 6, Joe Gabaldon and SnakeBite Blues

• Aug. 13, Cassandra May and James

• Aug. 20, Sutton Bakke and Bowen

• Aug. 27, Barb Henry Kahawia

At Large Brewing and Taproom: 2730 Marine View Drive, Everett

• Aug. 8, Ryan T Higgens Band, 7 p.m.

• Aug. 22, Rick Bowen, 7 p.m.

• Aug. 28, Joe Cook Band, 7 p.m.

Mukilteo Community Orchestra

The Mukilteo Community Orchestra invites the community to attend a free performance by the Rosehill Philharmonic of “Summer Dreams” on Tuesday, August 18th at 7 p.m. at the Rosehill Community Center Outdoor Stage, 304 Lincoln Ave. W, Mukilteo.

Rosehill Philharmonic is the Mukilteo Community Orchestra’s intergenerational orchestra with membership ranging from middle school students to adults and seniors. The concert is the culmination of the group’s summer rehearsal session.

The program includes “Pavane for a Dead Princess” by Maurice Ravel arr. Clark McAlister; “Nocturne” from A Midsummer Night’s Dream by Felix Mendelssohn arr. Richard Meyer; “Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46” by Edward Grieg arr. Chris M. Bernotas; “Themes from “Scheherazade” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arr. Richard Meyer; and “Symphonic Suite” from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, arr. John Whitney.

Marysville Community Band

Spend a summer evening with the Marysville Community Band. The band celebrates its 30th anniversary since their reestablishment, and performs its annual summer concert on Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 7215 51st Ave NE, in Marysville. Admission is free. This “Majestic” themed concert features audience favorites and excerpts from John Williams, Pixar Movies and Verdi’s Requiem. For more information on this concert, future events, or joining the band, visit www.marysvillecommunityband.org.

STAGE & DANCE

The Red Curtain Arts Center, 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville

Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts and Summer Stars presents Bat Boy: the Musical. August 7-15, with performances Fridays & Saturdays at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinees at 1 p.m.

This comedy/horror is set in West Virginia. In the small town of Hope Falls at the feet of cavernous mountains, a creature is discovered! Is it a bat? Is it a boy? After being taken to the home of the town’s veterinarian, Dr. Parker, his wife, Meredith, and daughter, Shelley, attempt to tame the Bat Boy. Cows begin disappearing. Tension overtakes Hope Falls as fast as Meredith and Shelley’s admiration grows for the creature. Betrayal and gore, heartbreak and horror shake up this quiet town after the Bat Boy is plucked from the depths of his cave. Will this town recover?

Tickets are $20 Adults, $15 Student/Senior/Military. Purchase tickets online, by phone at (360) 322-7402, or in person at the box office Tuesday–Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.redcurtainfoundation.org.

Island Shakespeare Festival, 5476 Maxwelton Road, Langley, WA, 98260

Macbeth and Robin Hood of Sherwood Forest: Island Shakespeare Festival (ISF) presents the world premiere of Erin Murray’s Robin Hood of Sherwood Forest and William Shakespeare’s Macbeth in rotation from July 23 through Sept. 6.

All of its 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. performances are on its beautiful outdoor forest stage in Langley.

Due unforeseen circumstances, ISF has moved its opening weekend from July 17. Both shows now open the same weekend: Robin Hood previews July 23 and Macbeth on July 24, with openings on July 25 and 26.

Enjoy a picnic area, wine and beer garden, concessions, swordfight demonstrations, Shakes and Bakes and more ISF Beyond events, including a solo production of King John, the Improv Shakespearience and more through Labor Day weekend. All shows are pay-what-you-will so bring the whole family! For more info, reservations and the calendar visit islandshakespearefest.org.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett

The 24th Juried Exhibition: Present Tense: May 28 through August 22. Present Tense is the 24th juried exhibition showcasing the depth, range, and innovation happening in contemporary art in the Pacific Northwest. Bringing together diverse artists working across disciplines and media, the exhibition highlights practices that are shaping the landscape of visual arts in our region. The exhibition follows a juried selection process by a panel of arts professionals. We are pleased to announce this year’s jurors are Nancy Loorem Adams, Andrew Vallee, and Christian Waguespack.

The Juried Exhibition is a long Schack tradition that serves to celebrate the confluence of talent in our region, to amplify the artistic perspectives unique to the current moment, and to provide the setting for the public to join the conversation, between artist and viewer, that completes the circuit.

Graphite Arts Center: 202 Main St. in Edmonds, graphiteartscenter.org

Graphite Arts Center is proud to present Print and Press, a vibrant group exhibition celebrating the diverse world of printmaking. The juried show features over 50 works of print arts by more than 25 Pacific Northwest artists. With 9 different printmaking processes included, Print and Press highlights the range of artistic styles and techniques achievable through printmaking. Traditional printmaking methods such as etching, woodcuts and lithographs are displayed alongside works of more modern printmaking processes including gelli prints and risographs. Notable exhibit highlights include a vivid color serigraph triptych by artist Scott Anstett, a striking black-and-white relief print by artist Hannah Lundstrom, a naturalistic bird etching by Amber Chiozza, and Maren Oates’s abstract patterns of shapes, letters, and numbers created using a gel print and collagraph method. Expanding beyond 2D works on paper, the show also features select ceramic pieces by Julie Perrine, which incorporate transfer print images directly into the glaze. To provide visitors with some physical perspective on the craft, Gallery Director and curator, Tara Shadduck, has installed three printing presses directly within the gallery space. The Print and Press exhibition will conclude with a closing celebration on Thursday, August 6 when the gallery will be open late 6:30-8:30 p.m. (The last day of the exhibit is August 8, noon to 5 p.m.) Besides offering extended hours on August 6, the evening will also feature an art talk, Defining Prints led by Shadduck. Using the pieces in the exhibit as a springboard, Shadduck will demystify common printmaking terminology. If you have ever struggled to define “intaglio” or wanted to know what “chine-collé” means, this lecture is for you. The art talk is free and open to the public; donations are gratefully accepted. Exhibition Dates Print and Press: June 26-August 8, 2026 Gallery open Fridays & Saturdays: noon to 5 p.m. Gallery open daily: 4-8 p.m. with access through Charcoal Restaurant.

Center Gallery at Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds

NW7: Where We Are Now: A Exhibition Celebrating 18 Years of Creativity and Friendship in the Center Gallery, July 1 through August.

Art has a remarkable way of bringing people together, and for the artists of NW7, it has done exactly that for nearly two decades.

Eighteen years ago, local artist Sue Robertson extended a simple invitation: join her once a month in her Edmonds studio for a day of painting. That invitation sparked something lasting. What began as a small gathering of artists has grown into NW7: a close-knit group of creative friends who continue to meet each month to paint, share ideas, enjoy lunch, and encourage one another’s artistic journeys.

While each artist has developed a unique voice, the foundation of the group has remained the same: friendship, inspiration, and a shared love of making art.

Today, many of the original members still gather at Joyful Art Studio, where conversations flow as freely as the paint. Over the years, their work has become a familiar sight throughout the local art community, with paintings exhibited at Cole Gallery and HouseWares in Edmonds, Parklane Gallery in Kirkland, and Lynn Hanson’s Gallery in Seattle’s Pioneer Square.

Their latest exhibition, Where We Are Now, marks the group’s second show at the Center Gallery. More than simply displaying new work, the exhibition invites each artist to reflect on nearly two decades of creative growth. The show will be up through the end of August.

Some artists have continued to refine the styles they first embraced years ago. Others have rediscovered familiar subjects with fresh perspectives, while some have ventured into entirely new techniques, mediums, and artistic directions. Together, the exhibition tells a story of evolution—not just as artists, but as friends who have witnessed and supported each other’s creative journeys.

Whether sketching quietly in a notebook, experimenting with bold new ideas, or joyfully throwing paint onto a canvas, the members of NW7 continue to celebrate each person’s individual path. Their willingness to encourage one another, embrace change, and remain curious has made the group something truly special.

Where We Are Now is both a celebration of where these artists have been and an invitation to see where they are headed next. After 18 years of painting together, one thing remains certain: the friendships, inspiration, and creativity that first brought NW7 together continue to flourish. They look forward to many more years of creating together.

The current members of NW7: Sue Robertson, Donna Wallace, Lynn Hanson, Mona-Smiley-Fairbanks, Tracy Felix, Angela Bandurka, and Binky Bergsman.

Gallery North, 401 Main St., Edmonds, gallerynorthedmonds.com

Gallery North is pleased to present Passing Through, a solo exhibition of colored pencil drawings by Edmonds-area artist Nicole Caulfield, on view throughout the month of August. The exhibition features a collection of carefully observed scenes inspired by the places that make Edmonds and the surrounding Puget Sound region unique.

Rendered entirely in colored pencil, the drawings celebrate the quiet beauty of everyday moments—a ferry crossing at sunset, the view from a café window, a familiar waterfront bench, downtown landmarks, and glimpses of the shoreline framed by windows or natural features. Each piece invites viewers to pause and notice the places they may pass every day without a second glance. “Passing Through is about the moments between destinations,” says Caulfield. “It’s about looking out a window, watching the ferry pull away, catching the last light of the day, or noticing a favorite view you’ve seen a hundred times. These places become part of our lives even when we’re only there for a moment.

Displayed along with Caulfield’s work is special guest ceramic artist Jon Anderson. Jon Anderson has worked as an artisan potter for about 12 years; his practice includes mixing his own glazes and a keen interest in surface texture and layering. His current work focuses primarily on soda firings but also on wood and pit firings to create visual interest on a variety of forms.

Visitors are invited to meet the artists during the Opening Reception on Saturday, August 8, from 1-4 p.m., and again during the Edmonds Art Walk on Thursday, August 20, from 5-8 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave. in Edmonds

Eternal Forms: The Sculpture of Everett DuPen, March 20 through Sept. 13

Between Water and Sky: Works on Paper from the Garvey Family Collection, June 17 through Sept. 13

Shadows of a Fleeting World: Pictorial Photography and the Seattle Camera Club, June 17 through Sept. 13

Everett Museum of History, Van Valey House, 2130 Colby Ave., Everett

Dairies: The cow butter story: We welcome visitors to the special exhibit featuring the hardworking farm families that built a thriving dairy industry in Everett. Please stop by and talk with our renowned curator Rebecca Monighan, and enjoy the “Cow Butter Story” through pictures, articles, and distinctive items. You will learn…. well … visit the exhibition and you may even understand more about (clue-teeth!) how this distinctive group of businesses left a lasting mark on local history.

This Van Valey House exhibition runs from July 30 until October 3.

BOOKS

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 Fifth Ave. South, Edmonds, www.edmondsbookshop.com

Book signing with local guidebook author Ken Wilcox at Edmonds Bookshop, from 2-4 p.m. August 16. Ken will be signing copies of his brand-new memoir, Boots on Fire: Mountain Adventures of a Restless Duffer. In his book, this lifelong trailster and guidebook author sums up five decades of adventuring across the wildlands of North America. Stories range from whimsical to inspiring, as he covers ground from Alaska to Mexico, across the deserts, into the red rock canyons, and aloft to some of the most beautiful summits of the Cascades, Olympics, Sierras, Rockies and Appalachian Mountains. Amid the storms, bears, rattlesnakes, gravity, thrills, disappointments and the usual hazards of having way too much fun, he reminds us to go lightly and do all we can to save our planet’s ever-shrinking wildlands.

Ken Wilcox is the author of Hiking Snohomish County, Hiking Whatcom County and Hiking Island County, among many other guidebooks. He lives with his wife Kris in Bellingham.