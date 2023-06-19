World Refugee Day event set for Tuesday at Everett Community College

Swipe or click to see more

Executive director of Refugee & Immigrant Services Northwest Van Kuno makes a phone call to a landlord to inquire about housing for Ukrainian refugees on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Husband and wife Nataliia Ktitorova, Vitalii Ktitorov and brother-in-law Yosip Lakatosh, right, at the Refugee & Immigrant Services Northwest office on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — About 6,000 refugees have arrived in Snohomish County since January, according to Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest Executive Director Van Dinh-Kuno.

“In the normal year, we receive about 600 refugees — that’s a huge percent increase from 2022 to 2023,” Dinh-Kuno said in an interview Monday. “And it’s only June.”

In light of the huge influx of refugees this year, Everett Community College and Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest (RISNW) will hold a World Refugee Day celebration.

The World Refugee Day event will offer food, drinks, dance performances and speeches 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Everett Community College’s Henry M. Jackson Conference Center, 2000 Tower St., Everett. Attendees are encouraged to dress in traditional cultural attire.

“We celebrate World Refugee Day to appreciate the contribution of the refugee in Snohomish County,” Dinh-Kuno said. “They go to school, contribute so much in academics, they buy homes, they pay taxes — (Tuesday) is all about the celebration of the contributions of refugees here.”

Dinh-Kuno said the largest influx of refugees have come from Afghanistan, followed by Ukraine, Moldova, Republic of Congo, Iraq and Iran. The organization’s biggest goal is getting refugees housed and employed.

“If the public has apartments, duplexes or houses for rent, contact the Refugee and Immigrant Services North West, because we’re still looking for more homes for the refugees coming in,” Dinh-Kuno said. “Or if you have jobs and are willing to hire refugees, let us know.”

To help refugees get jobs, RISNW works with Everett Community College to provide free English classes. Dinh-Kuno explained that the more English refugees have, the money they can make to take home for their families, but that takes time.

Aside from housing and employment, RISNW is also accepting donations. Diapers (in sizes three, four and five) and cookware top their list of necessities.

Volunteers of America Western Washington and Snohomish County partner with RISNW to support refugees. Between October 2021 and February 2023 the County has funded resettlement services and support to over 2,600 individuals from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

But above all, Dinh-Kuno wants people to know that they’re welcome.

“World Refugee Day will be celebrated all around the world,” Dinh-Kuno said. “Come celebrate here.”

Kayla J. Dunn: 425-339-3449; kayla.dunn@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @KaylaJ_Dunn.