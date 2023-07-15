Kla Ha Ya Days is back in Snohomish this weekend. Here’s what to know.

Keala Hew, 7, left, and Riley Alvarado, 7, right, smile on a ride during the Kla Ha Ya Days carnival at Harvey Field in Snohomish, Washington on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Kids run off of a giant slide during the Kla Ha Ya Days carnival at Harvey Field in Snohomish, Washington on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Individuals ride a carousel and wander the grounds during the Kla Ha Ya Days carnival at Harvey Field in Snohomish, Washington on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Unique Kettle Korn co-owner Jim Huff, 55, scoops popcorn into a bag during the Kla Ha Ya Days carnival at Harvey Field in Snohomish, Washington on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Rides shine as the sun sets during the Kla Ha Ya Days carnival at Harvey Field in Snohomish, Washington on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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A child enters a house of mirrors during the Kla Ha Ya Days carnival at Harvey Field in Snohomish, Washington on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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David Crabtree, 20, beckons to people to try shooting a basketball for a prize during the Kla Ha Ya Days carnival at Harvey Field in Snohomish, Washington on Thursday, July 13, 2023. This is Crabtree’s first year with the carnival. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Kids run on the grass during the Kla Ha Ya Days carnival at Harvey Field in Snohomish, Washington on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Emily Hillman, 2, left, secures a fish for a prize with their mom, Piper Hillman, 34, right, during the Kla Ha Ya Days carnival at Harvey Field in Snohomish, Washington on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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SNOHOMISH — The 110th annual Kla Ha Ya Days, a celebration of everything Snohomish, offers a chance to experience town spirit.

Brier residents Evan and Kayla Visser spent Thursday afternoon walking through the Snohomish Farmers Market with their Golden Retriever and 1-year-old daughter, Emma.

“It’s nice to support local vendors and experience the small-town vibe,” Evan Visser said.

The market hosted rows of local artists, vendors and antique dealers at Cedar Avenue and Pearl Street. People listened to folk blues band The Shed Players as they browsed local produce, sipped on $1 wine tastings and bought gourmet pet treats. Kids could experience the inside of a Snohomish County Fire District 4 fire truck and ambulance and pose for photos.

Kla Ha Ya Days began in 1913 and takes its name from the Chinook word “Klahowya,” meaning “welcome.” Other festivities include a carnival, hot air balloon show, parade and pie-eating contest.

The festival raises money for over a dozen community organizations, like the Snohomish Boys & Girls Club. Last year, it raised about $36,000. Bill Webster, the new executive board president for the festival, said he hopes to double or triple that this year.

Webster and his wife Erin, who also serves on the festival board, bought a house in Snohomish in 2019. Webster said he wants to show his city gratitude.

“I’ve been all over the country,” Webster said. “This is hands-down the best place I’ve ever lived.”

The new board enacted some changes. First Street will remain open most of the weekend, and a new shuttle service can take many of the approximately 20,000 attendees from free parking at the carnival or Snohomish High School to City Hall.

“We want to ensure the festival is beneficial for everyone,” Webster said.

On Friday evening, Snohomish Senior Center was set to host its first Teen Dance, and the Dusk ​SnoGlow was set to light up the sky at Harvey Field.

On Saturday, a Grand Parade will take over First Street and Fire District 4 will celebrate its 130th anniversary. Station 41, at 427 Maple Avenue, will host an open house where families can enjoy cake, play games and take home free smoke detectors.

The Show & Shine Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show will start off Sunday morning. In the afternoon, families can dance at the Princess & The Frog Ball at the Feather Ballroom.

The Kla Ha Ya Days full event schedule can be found at klahayadays.com/schedule.

Sydney Jackson: 425-339-3430; sydney.jackson@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @_sydneyajackson.