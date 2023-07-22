Editorial: A recap of The Herald’s primary endorsements

By The Herald Editorial Board

A little more than a week remains for voters to return their ballots — by mail or ballot drop box — for Tuesday’s Aug. 1 primary election.

With several races involving three or more candidates, voters who skip the primary leave the question of which two candidates will appear on the Nov. 7 general election ballot to the relative few who participate in the primary.

Below, The Herald Editorial Board recaps its endorsements in selected races. The full endorsements can be found online at cmg-northwest2.go-vip.net/heraldnet/tag/editorials/. For purposes of the primary election, the board focused on several local races where more than two candidates had filed. In races where only two candidates had filed, setting the ballot for November, the board will announce endorsements in the weeks prior to the general election.

In addition to these recommendations, voters also are directed to their local voters pamphlet — also mailed to registered voters — the state’s online voters guide at www.vote.wa.gov and a series of recorded candidate forums available at the website of the Snohomish County League of Women Voters at lwvsnoho.org/candidate_forums.

Ballots can be mailed or placed in one of several county election office drop boxes. Ballots must be postmarked or placed in a drop box before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. A list of locations for official drop boxes is available at https://tinyurl.com/SnoCoElexBox. More information on voting, registering to vote and the primary and general elections is available at tinyurl.com/ElexSnoCo.

County races

County Executive: Dave Somers

From the endorsement: “Somers’ previous two terms in the executive’s office — and his years on the county council — position him as most qualified to assess the county’s more pressing needs and its opportunities to prioritize the work of the next four years. … Having put his past accomplishments and his plans on the record, Somers has made a convincing case for a third and final term.

County Council, Position 2: Megan Dunn

From the endorsement: “Dunn in her first term — perhaps tested by the fire of the pandemic — quickly learned how to work within the council and with the county’s departments and staff. … Dunn’s first-term experience has further developed the background knowledge and political skills she offered in her first run in environmental issues, planning, education and legislative outreach.”

County Auditor: Garth Fell

From the endorsement: “Fell said he has kept the campaign promise he made four years ago to ensure fair, accurate, transparent and accountable elections, and acknowledges the scrutiny that election skeptics and deniers across the country have placed on local and state elections systems. … Fell’s on-the-job record, his scrupulous attention to statue and accepted practices, and his own efforts on voter access, election security and accuracy overwhelmingly favor his reelection to a second term.”

City races

Edmonds mayor: Mike Nelson

From the endorsement: “Even noting rough patches for Nelson, he also has posted a good record in terms of recommendations for the allocation of state and federal covid funds to aid businesses in southwest Edmonds and along Highway 99, his advocacy for the city’s “streateries” program that aided business for restaurants during the pandemic, and his pledges to continue work that will improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, connect the cities parks and schools with a multi-use trail system, recent improvements and beautification to Highway 99. …”

Everett City Council, Position 6, at large: Scott Bader

From the endorsement: “Bader has the advantage of his past service, not only on the council, but his previous work in co-founding the Cascade View Neighborhood association, as past treasurer for the Riverside Neighborhood group, leadership on the city’s Transportation Advisory Committee and in the 1990s effort to keep Everett Transit operating through a successful public vote on a sales tax increase.”

Everett City Council: Position 7, at large: Judy Tuohy

From the endorsement: “Tuohy’s experience, however, can’t be ignored. She has served in council leadership for many years, and represented the council in a range of capacities that helped adopt programs and policies, including police body cams, the city’s gun buyback effort, red-light cameras and its diversion program. Notably she earlier led the formation of the council’s neighborhood liaison outreach, assigning each council member to a specific neighborhood, a precursor to district representation.”

Other districts

Everett School Board, Position 5, at-large: Ryne Rohla

From the endorsement: “Rohla’s desire to increase access to dual-credit programs in high schools speaks to the need to not only see kids earn their high school diplomas but get a jump on skills they will need after high school and on degrees and accreditation that are now necessary for family-wage jobs. Rohla’s analytical skills and his ability to communicate his ideas would serve the board, the district and its students well.”

Edmonds School Board, District 5: Nancy Katims

From the endorsement: “Katims, backed by her decades of academic and administrative experience and one term on the board, including her role as board president, demonstrates the necessity that she continue that work to pursue academic improvement and a secure a sustainable budget for the district.”

Port of Everett Commissioner, District 2: Bob Champion

From the endorsement: “Champion … has the benefit of two terms on the Mukilteo City Council, which would provide insight into continuing and shared issues for the city and the port district, as would his experience in representing port residents. … Champion would add a fresh perspective paired with his experience in serving the district’s residents and businesses.”