Community roundup: GP graduate King earns medal at swim worlds

Matt King received the unexpected responsibility of anchoring the U.S. 400-meter freestyle relay team at the World Aquatic Championships. But while King wasn’t able to anchor the U.S. to gold, he still is coming home with a medal.

The Glacier Peak High School graduate earned a bronze medal as the U.S. placed third at the world championships on Sunday in Fukuoka, Japan.

King, who finished third in the 100 freestyle at the U.S. Swimming Championships to earn a spot on the national team, was a surprise choice to anchor the U.S. in the final. However, King had the U.S.’s top split as the U.S. won its heat, swimming a time of 47.50 seconds on the third leg, and he subsequently drew anchoring duties for the final.

In the final, when the U.S. fielded its top four swimmers, King again recorded the team’s top split as he swam a time of 47.32. However, Australia’s Kyle Chalmers swam an incredible anchor leg in 46.56 to win the gold in come-from-behind fashion. Australia touched first with a time of 3:10.16, Italy was second in 3:10.49 and the U.S. was third in 3:10.81.

Local select team reaches Babe Ruth World Series

The Stilly Venom 14U baseball team is headed to the Babe Ruth World Series.

The Venom, a select club based out of Arlington, beat Whatcom Prep, 8-2, in the finals of the Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regional tournament on July 22 in Ferndale to reach the national event.

The Babe Ruth World Series begins on Aug. 3 and runs through the 15th in Stafford, Virginia. The Venom open play on Aug. 5 against the Stafford (Virginia) Warriors and follow up with a game against Team Australia on Aug. 7.

The Venom are composed of players from Arlington, Stanwood, Everett and Mill Creek. The roster includes Brayden Wammack (C), Dylan Durfee (2B, 3B, P), Trevyn Avery (LF, 2B, P), Xander Carroll (SS), Peyton Bouma (CF, P), Easton Aalbu (RF, 1B, P), Eli Belcher (RF, 2B, P), Cy Bradley (OF, P), Kenny Rasmussen (C, 1B, P), Ian Smith (C, 3B, P), Landon Gillihan (RF, LF) and Caden Ho (1B). The head coach of the team is JJ Durfee.

The families of the players are seeking donations to help with travel costs. If interested, please email Jenny Durfee at Jenny.Durfee@gmail.com or call 503-910-4987.

Buckmiller headed to Pan Am Games

Recent Lake Stevens High School graduate Grant Buckmiller will represent the U.S. in track and field at the Pan American U20 Championships on Aug. 4-6 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

Buckmiller was selected to compete in the men’s 400 meters after placing sixth at the USATF U20 National Championships with a personal-best time of 46.60 seconds. Buckmiller will also likely compete in relays.

Silvertips hire Field as assistant coach

The Everett Silvertips filled their assistant coaching vacancy by hiring Mike Field for the upcoming 2023-24 WHL season. Field will handle Everett’s defense.

Field, a 39-year old from Marquette, Michigan, spent the past eight seasons as the associate head coach at Arizona State University. Field was on board when the Sun Devils joined NCAA Division I in 2015, helping Arizona State compile a 108-140-18 record and reach the 2019 NCAA tournament. Prior to that he spent three seasons as an assistant coach and director of scouting for the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Field fills the void left by David Struch, who departed after one season as associate coach to become the director of hockey for Athol Murray College of Notre Dame in Wilcox, Saskatchewan. Field joins head coach Dennis Williams and assistant coach Dean DeSilva behind Everett’s bench.

If you have an item for the community sports roundup, email Nick Patterson at npatterson@heraldnet.com.