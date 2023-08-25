Noah Cyrus, local artists to take the stage at Snohomish Block Party

Black Belt Eagle Scout performs July 22 during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in Chicago. (Michael Casey / Associated Press)

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The Americana rock band Fretland is set to perform Saturday at the Snohomish Block Party. (Photo by Jake Hanson)

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Noah Cyrus performs Oct. 14, 2022, on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Amy Harris / Invision / AP)

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SNOHOMISH — Noah Cyrus, younger sister of Miley, will follow local musicians Saturday night at the third annual Snohomish Block Party.

The party runs Friday evening through Saturday in downtown Snohomish.

Cyrus will headline at 8:45 p.m Saturday at the Snohomish Carnegie Building, 105 Cedar Ave. Earlier in the night, local artists Black Belt Eagle Scout, Tomo Nakayama and Fretland will perform.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and tickets cost $60.

Cyrus will sing selections from her debut studio album, “The Hardest Part,” a blend of pop, country, soul and folk. She is best known for singles “July” and “Lonely.”

Katherine Paul, who performs under the name Black Belt Eagle Scout, is an indie rocker. Her most recent album, “The Land, the Water, the Sky,” was inspired by her 2020 return to the Swinomish tribal community where she grew up, near La Conner.

She has toured internationally but often plays in the Pacific Northwest.

“There’s always a sense of playing for home when I’m home,” Paul told The Daily Herald.

She’s planning on a high-energy set with lots of guitar solos, and she enjoys singing along with the audience.

“I feel like I’m stepping outside of being shy,” Paul said.

Seattle-based electronic artist Tomo Nakayama is planning on performing high-energy dance music, including his latest single, “Contigo.”

Nakayama has played music in Seattle for about half his life. He performed for the first time when he was 16 at an open mic at Bellevue’s Crossroads Mall, and started his first band as a University of Washington student, he said in an interview.

He has previously played at Fisherman’s Village in Everett and elsewhere in Snohomish County.

“Playing these block parties, there’s a really strong sense of community,” Nakayama said. “I like seeing audiences of all ages getting up and dancing.”

Hillary Fretland, frontwoman for her namesake Americana band, grew up in Snohomish and played at the block party last year. She’ll kick off her set with “Long Haul,” and then she plans to play a couple of new songs.

“It’s going to be energetic and emotional, as always,” she said. “I hope they come ready to dance and cry with equal enthusiasm.”

Fretland moved to Nashville last year. She’s excited to return home, see old friends and family and eat fish tacos at Andy’s Fish House.

Previously, Digital Underground, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Birdtalker and Zella Day have performed at the block party.

On Friday, the block party will also host an ’80s-themed dance party at the Snohomish Carnegie Building for those 21 and over from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $40.

And before the main stage concert Saturday, there will be a non-ticketed street fair in downtown Snohomish from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The fair will include a beer garden, an artisan market curated by the Snohomish Farmers Market and food trucks from Black Sea, Mexicuban, Sugar & Spoon and Kona Ice.

There will also be a kids zone, featuring a bouncy castle, slides, face painting and a petting zoo. Some teenage bands and local artists like Tim Noah and Brittany Collins will perform at the fair.

On Saturday, a shuttle service will run between the Snohomish High School tennis courts and the intersection of First Street and Maple Avenue every half-hour, starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 10:30 p.m. The shuttle has no wheelchair lift.

Surya Hendry: 425-339-3104; surya.hendry@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @suryahendryy.