Poetry reading set for Sept. 21 in Edmonds

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A poetry reading with Catherine Broadwall, formerly known as Catherine Kyle, in conversation with poet and educator Jeannine Hall Gailey, is planned in Edmonds next month.

The event is slated for 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Edmonds Bookshop, 111 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds.

Broadwall is an assistant professor of creative writing and literature at Digipen Institute and will be reading poems from her latest publication, “Fulgurite” (Cornerstone Press, 2023), which has been called “a tender, endearing narrative of what it means to be human in the modern world.”

Gailey is a writer with multiple sclerosis who served as the 2nd Poet Laureate of Redmond. Both have published several collections of poetry and have been awarded for their work.

Find out more about Broadwall at www.catherinebroadwall.com, and Gailey at www.webbish6.com.